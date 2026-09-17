Chelsea news: Xabi Alonso gives BlueCo ownership change verdict, talks up Behdad Eghbali

Xabi Alonso has suggested that Clearlake Capital taking full control of Chelsea is a positive development for the club.

On Wednesday night, it was announced that Todd Boehly and Mark Walter had sold their respective 12.8% shares in the Premier League club.

The transaction brings to an end a spell of more than four years for Boehly at Chelsea, with life at the West Londoners generally being deemed chaotic under the BlueCo banner.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday ahead of the Premier League fixture against Brentford, Alonso talked up his relationship with Behdad Eghbali of Clearlake Capital.

© Iconsport / ICONSPORT

Alonso reacts to BlueCo ownership development at Chelsea

The Spaniard told reporters: "I think that it's an important day for the club when there is an important change in the structure of the club and the ownership.

"A few points, I have to thank the former owners for the work they've done. I was not here but I know that they played an important role and now that Behdad [Eghbali] is taking more control, almost full control, I think it's good that the main one is clear.

"I have very good relations with Behdad, he was the one that came to Madrid to explain me the project, to convince me and we are working well together.

"As I mentioned, this is phase one that we have completed in the project of the squad and it's good and now we move on together."

© Imago

Will Boehly exit change things at Chelsea?

Despite Boehly's exit as chairman, it is believed that Eghbali was already undertaking the bulk of responsibilities behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge.

Therefore, little is expected to change at Chelsea in the short term, and they are likely to approach the January transfer window looking to reinforce the first-team squad as planned.

Sports Mole has taken a look back at Boehly's first summer at Chelsea in 2022, where he made 13 signings having appointed himself as the interim sporting director.