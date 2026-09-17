Arsenal: "Unprecedented injury crisis" all that can stop the Gunners this season

Ahead of Arsenal's Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon, Sports Mole's Site Coordinator Ben Knapton discusses the Gunners.

Ben Knapton, Site Coordinator: "They are beating everyone in their path"

Brighton vs. Man United Premier League Preview

Right now, it would just take an unprecedented injury crisis to stop Arsenal.

They are beating everyone in their path, in different styles, at home and away, with so many different combinations. After quite an underwhelming pre-season, that is remarkable.

There were no Vinicius Junior, Julian Alvarez or Bradley Barcola-type signings in the summer. But with the entire midfield and attack fit coming into this season, and Odegaard in the form of his life, the results are there.

There have been defensive injuries, but thanks to Konsa's signing and the form of Calafiori and Gabriel, you would not even know Saliba was out.

You would not know that Timber has had a groin issue for months. David Raya's status as best goalkeeper in the world carries a bit more weight after the performance at Sunderland.

The VAR penalty decision was controversial, with Konsa having his eyes on the ball the entire time as the corner came in while Ballard had a grip on his shirt.

But Raya made a top save, and that was the absolute turning point in the match. Until then, Arsenal had really struggled to break down the Sunderland back line.

Guimaraes came off the bench and curled in a brilliant strike off the bar. Then classic Arsenal, one goal up, defending for their lives and doing it incredibly well.

Bukayo Saka showed Enzo Le Fee how to take a proper penalty. That was a champions' win. Arsenal were not at their best, but getting a two-goal win with a clean sheet away from home in those circumstances is the sign of champions.

The Ipswich game saw a lot of changes, but getting those two early goals was very positive.

When your second-string team includes players like Zubimendi, Dowman, Noni Madueke, a great volley from him by the way, Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres, so many Premier League outfits would kill to have those players in their first-choice XI.

Guimaraes came off the bench to change the Sunderland game, and at £75m he is not going to be a rotation option all season.

He is expected to come in for his first full Premier League start this weekend. Timber missed the Ipswich game, probably as a precaution after Ben White picked up a groin issue at Sunderland.

So it could be Zubimendi at right-back in emergency protocol again, or a back three of Konsa, Gabriel and Calafiori. Right now it just seems like Arsenal are unstoppable.

The only way teams will have a real chance in the coming months is if Odegaard's form drops off a cliff or Declan Rice gets injured.

Arsenal have not lost to Brighton since May 2023, though it always feels like an awkward fixture going to the Amex.

A 2-0 win for Arsenal feels right. It is the best attack versus the best defence, and Arsenal made a mockery of that billing when they played Chelsea earlier this season.

This should be fine for Arsenal, eighth win from eight in all competitions, and right now it is just difficult to see how they are going to be stopped.