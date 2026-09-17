Man United struggles: "Horrendous week of football" has put major pressure on Michael Carrick

Ahead of Manchester United's Premier League clash with Fulham on Sunday afternoon, Sports Mole's Football Editor Matt Law discusses the Red Devils.

Matt Law, Football Editor: "A horrendous week of football"

Fulham vs. Man United Premier League Match Preview

It has been a horrendous week of football. Starting with the Man City game, the call to allow the Haaland goal was absolutely ridiculous. United were good in that game 11 against 11.

In fairness to Man City, they were a lot better once they went down to 10 men, which United have notoriously struggled against. United hit the post twice and had the big Mbeumo chance but just did not do enough in the game.

Realistically it should have finished 0-0, and a point in the Manchester derby would have been about right based on what was seen. But the anger has shifted now, especially after the Brighton game, which was a farce.

It was such a good start to the contest, going 2-0 up. But even then there was no confidence. The last time United surrendered a two-goal lead at home was 50 years ago.

They went in at half-time winning 2-1, but Brighton were the better team. Brighton moved the ball better and kept dominating possession. This United defence is a massive issue.

Tielemans was decent and probably the one who emerged with the most credit against Brighton. When Baleba comes back alongside Mainoo and Santos, the midfield feels comfortable, and the attack has been OK this season. But this defence is a real problem.

Ayden Heaven was really poor last night. Dalot is going through a difficult period. Mazraoui is going through a difficult period. Leny Yoro was the best of the four.

He is still very young and will be a really good player, but the transition into the team has taken a bit longer than many expected. Against Brighton, it will be Maguire and Martinez coming back in, but they have had their problems this season too.

Luke Shaw may or may not be fit, though it looks like he will be available for the Fulham game. Dorgu has had his problems. Sorting out the defence is the priority for next summer, having addressed the attack and midfield already.

But it is going to cost United this season time and again. This team cannot keep clean sheets. There is genuine pressure on Michael Carrick now. The two managers most likely to be sacked at the moment are Arbeloa and Carrick.

Both go into this game under major pressure. Carrick looked beaten after the Brighton game. Since Ferguson left, over 14 or 15 years, how many times has this cycle repeated itself?

They might win against Fulham, then have a really bad period, and would anyone be surprised if Carrick was sacked before Christmas?

Then the cycle starts again: a new manager comes in, does reasonably well, gets backed the following summer, has a poor period and gets sacked. It feels like an endless cycle with no clear way out.

The JJ Gabriel situation has been far from ideal, with the player clearly feeling his future is best served elsewhere.

Shea Lacey was the only real positive against Brighton. It was a big moment for him and he could give the fans something to cheer in the coming weeks. This is a massive game and it now falls to the players to show what they have got.