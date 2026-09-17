Preview: Gil Vicente vs Maritimo - prediction, team news, lineups

Gil Vicente and Maritimo will aim to find their feet this weekend when they square off at the Estadio Cidade de Barcelos in round seven of the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Saturday.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams since 2023, and O Maior das Ilhas will be out to get one over the home side, having failed to win any of their last five clashes since securing a narrow 1-0 victory back in January 2021.

Match preview

Having kicked off the season with promise, Gil Vicente’s early form has tailed off in recent weeks, with the Gilistas suffering a 3-1 defeat against Benfica at the Estadio da Luz last Sunday.

Hector Hernandez hit the target in the seventh minute to hand the visitors a dream start to the contest, but a brace from in-form striker Vangelis Pavlidis and Gianluca Prestianni’s 93rd-minute strike inspired Benfica to an impressive comeback.

Luis Pinto’s side have now gone three straight matches without a win, playing out a goalless draw with Famalicao on August 30 before losing back-to-back games against Academico Viseu and Benfica, having secured consecutive victories over Rio Ave and Casa Pia in their first two outings.

Coming off an impressive sixth-placed finish last season, Gil Vicente have endured a less convincing start this time around, sitting ninth in the Primeira Liga standings, level on seven points with Moreirense and Maritimo.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Like this weekend's hosts, Maritimo were left empty-handed yet again last Monday when they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Moreirense at the Parque de Jogos Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas.

Manuel Mendoca and Leandro Vonic scored in a nine-minute spell to hand Moreirense a first-half lead, and after Romain Correia pulled one back in the 79th minute, substitute Alexandre Parsemain killed off a late comeback scare with an 86th-minute penalty to restore the hosts’ two-goal lead.

Having picked up seven points from a possible nine to start the campaign, Maritimo have now suffered three consecutive defeats against Arouca, Benfica and Moreirense, conceding eight goals and scoring twice in the three games.

Breaching opposing defences has not been a cause for concern for Mitchell van der Gaag’s men, who have netted seven goals in their five matches so far, but their 11 goals conceded ranks amongst the worst in the division, with only Moreirense (13), Rio Ave (14) and rock-bottom Casa Pia (15) shipping more.

However, Maritimo will require a strong showing if they are to stop the rot this weekend, having failed to win their last five games against Gil Vicente, losing four and claiming one draw since a 1-0 victory back in January 2021.

Gil Vicente Primeira Liga form:

Maritimo Primeira Liga form:

Team News

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press

Gil Vicente will take to the pitch without the services of 21-year-old midfielder Mohamed Bamba, who has been out of action since January through a severe knee injury.

Weverson missed the game against Benfica last Sunday due to injury and is a major doubt for this weekend’s matchup, while Walace dos Santos Franca and Frenchman Arthur Tchaptchet also continue their spells on the sidelines.

On the other hand, Maritimo head into the weekend with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns, giving Van der Gaag the luxury of a full strength squad at his disposal.

Summer signing Israel Ayuma turned in another eye-catching cameo off the bench against Moreirense last time out, and the Nigerian midfielder could be rewarded with his first start of the campaign.

Gil Vicente possible starting lineup:

Lucao; Esgaio, Elimbi, Mananga, Moreira, Martins; Souza, Ze Carlos, Lausen, Moreira; Hernandez

Maritimo possible starting lineup:

Pastor; Juliao, Fernandes, Correia, Henrique; Guzzo, Danilovic, Ayuma; Limbombe, Butzke, Tejon

We say: Gil Vicente 2-0 Maritimo

Gil Vicente and Maritimo have both struggled to get going this season, and we expect both sides to go all out at the Estadio Cidade de Barcelos in search of a morale-boosting result this weekend.

Four of Gil Vicente’s five games this season have seen fewer than three goals scored, pointing towards another cagey contest, but we predict the Gilistas will get the better of a Maritimo side who have struggled to impose themselves at the defensive end of the pitch.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.