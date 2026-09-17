Premier League Gameweek 5
Brentford
Sep 18, 2026 8.00pm
Gtech Community Stadium
Chelsea

Team News: Brentford vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Brentford vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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Chelsea will take on Brentford in Friday's Premier League clash.

The Blues are sixth in the Premier League table, picking up seven points from four matches, while Brentford are seventh on six points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

BRENTFORD VS. CHELSEA

BRENTFORD

Out: Joshua Dasilva (thigh), Antoni Milambo (knee), Nathan Collins (calf), Sepp van den Berg (groin), Kafe Furo (unknown)

Doubtful: Mathias Jensen (fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Schuster, Ajer, Lewis-Potter; Janelt, Sangare; Schade, Yarmolyuk, Anthony; Thiago

CHELSEA

Out: None

Doubtful: Moises Caicedo (calf), Marco Palestra (fitness), Emmanuel Emegha (fitness), Jordan Henderson (wrist)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Fofana, Lacroix, Colwill; Neto, Lavia, James, Chavarria; Palmer, J Pedro, Rogers

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