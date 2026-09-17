Preview: Sporting Lisbon vs Arouca - prediction, team news, lineups

Sporting Lisbon will be looking to get back to winning ways this weekend as they welcome Arouca to Estadio Jose Alvalade for round seven of the Primeira Liga campaign.

The Lisbon giants lost further ground in their early-season title push after last weekend's disappointing 1-1 draw at Famalicao, while the Wolves enter this encounter following a 2-1 defeat to Santa Clara.

Match preview

Sporting's ambition to reclaim the title took a blow last weekend in Vila Nova, where Rui Borges's men surrendered a late lead from a Luis Suarez penalty before conceding a stoppage-time Goncalo Inacio own goal against 10-man Famalicao.

The result leaves the Lions third in the early-season Primeira Liga table on 14 points, two behind second-placed city rivals Benfica and four adrift of leaders Porto, who lifted the championship last season.

Having failed to retain the title last term, when they finished second and six points off the summit, Sporting would have aimed for an explosive start this time around, but their momentum has been halted by a couple of draws that have prevented them from converting promising positions into maximum points.

Last weekend's stalemate at Famalicao was another example of the Lions' tendency to lose concentration after taking the lead, with their 2-2 stalemate at Estrela on the opening weekend providing a similar warning, although Borges's side had recorded four straight league victories between those two results.

Maximum points against Vitoria de Guimaraes, Alverca, Rio Ave and Nacional were followed by a Champions League win over Galatasaray, while the setback in Vila Nova not only halted that momentum but also marked the first time Borges's side had failed to score at least twice in a game this season.

However, facing an Arouca side against whom they have scored eight goals across their last two meetings should provide Sporting with confidence, including a 6-0 thrashing in the corresponding fixture last August, although it will not be lost on the hosts that the only two times they have dropped points in their last seven meetings with Arouca (W5, D2) came at Alvalade.

© Imago

Arouca, on the other hand, appear to be losing their rhythm in recent weeks, having suffered two defeats in their last four outings (W1, D1) after opening the campaign with back-to-back victories against Vitoria and Moreirense.

A 2-0 defeat at defending champions Porto could have been viewed as a setback against superior opposition, and the Wolves responded by beating newly promoted Maritimo before playing out a goalless draw against winless Estoril Praia, but last weekend's loss to Santa Clara came after a particularly slow start.

Arouca were already two goals down before the interval against the Azoreans, leaving Ivan Barbero's 46th-minute effort as little more than a consolation and leaving Vasco Seabra's side fifth in the standings.

The Wolves’ eight goals so far this season represent a solid attacking return, with only five teams in the division scoring more, while Seabra’s men have conceded five during that period, though the visitors know that greater discipline at both ends will be required if they are to end a seven-match winless run against Sporting this weekend.

As a matter of fact, Arouca have conceded multiple goals in each of their last six meetings with the Lions, while their recent away form offers another concern given that they have failed to score in their last two league trips.

That continues a difficult pattern on the road from last season, when Lobos lost five of their final seven away league games (W2), although their four points from three away fixtures this term show that they have made a more positive start to their travels.

Sporting Lisbon Primeira Liga form:

Sporting Lisbon form (all competitions):

Arouca Primeira Liga form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Bruno de Carvalho / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Sporting are expected to remain without Ibrahima Ba, who suffered a relapse of his right-knee injury, while Nuno Santos and Moncef Zekri are also set to miss out.

On a positive note, Salvador Blopa has returned to full training after recovering from a muscular problem, while Rodrigo Zalazar is expected to reclaim his starting spot after shaking off the illness that restricted him to a substitute appearance at Famalicao.

Inacio is set to keep his place in the back line despite scoring two own goals in recent outings, with Borges reluctant to disrupt the defensive pairing further given Ba's absence and the need for stability ahead of a demanding run of fixtures.

Suarez's penalty last time out means he has found the net in each of his five starts for Sporting this season, with the Colombian having scored five times in six Primeira Liga appearances and expected to lead the line once again.

Arouca travel to Alvalade without two notable names, as Lee Hyun-Ju is away at the 2026 Asian Games with South Korea's Under-23 side and Miguel Puche remains a long-term absentee following knee surgery earlier in the season.

Meanwhile, Barbero leads the side with four goals this season and is expected to keep his spot in the number nine role, while Ignacio de Arruabarrena’s performance between the sticks could be key this weekend if the Wolves are to take something from Jose Alvalade.

Sporting Lisbon possible starting lineup:

Silva; Fresneda, Debast, Inacio, Araujo; Altimira, Doumbia; Catamo, Zalazar, F Goncalves; Suarez

Arouca possible starting lineup:

De Arruabarrena; Esgaio, Sanchez, Fontan, Lebedenko; van Ee, Fukui; Trezza, Gozalbez, Djouahra; Barbero

We say: Sporting Lisbon 3-1 Arouca

Sporting's draw against Famalicao does not offer the strongest evidence that the Lions are in explosive form, but Arouca have shown vulnerability in recent weeks, and their recent struggles in front of goal away from home could make it difficult for them to cause problems at Alvalade.

We therefore expect Sporting's attacking quality and home advantage to prove decisive, with the hosts likely to put the disappointment of last weekend behind them and claim a comfortable victory.

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