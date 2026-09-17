Preview: Sparta Rotterdam vs Heerenveen - prediction, team news, lineups

Sparta Rotterdam and Heerenveen both aim to return to winning ways before the first international break of the 2026-27 campaign as they face off in the latest round of Eredivisie action.

With a combined two wins from their opening six games each, the sides are separated by just one point in the league standings ahead of Saturday’s meeting at the Het Kasteel.

Match preview

After parting company with Maurice Steijn by mutual consent at the end of last season, Sparta Rotterdam’s decision to appoint Rogier Meijer is looking less of a masterstroke with each passing week.

A 4-1 defeat to reigning champions PSV Eindhoven last time out extended De Kasteelheren’s winless run to five matches since their only victory of the season; a 3-1 triumph over Telstar in August.

Sparta will be targeting maximum points against Heerenveen but are well aware of the threat posed by their visitors, having lost three of the last four meetings, including both encounters last season by an aggregate score of 5-1.

Meijer was also beaten by this weekend's opposite number in their only previous meeting during his time at NEC Nijmegen, and the 45-year-old knows another defeat will only increase the scrutiny surrounding his appointment.

Still yet to win a home game this season, Saturday’s hosts have really struggled this year on home turf, where they have only won one league match since the start of February, which came in a 2-0 victory over relegated FC Volendam.

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Picking up four points from their opening two games against Twente and Ajax - both top-four sides last season - was a more than respectable return for Heerenveen. However, just two points from the next 12 available have since dampened the mood.

Robin Veldman’s side would have fancied their chances of getting back on track against Telstar on Sunday, having beaten them twice in 2025-26, but they ran into an inspired Ronald Koeman Jr in goal this time around.

Despite an underwhelming start this term, De Superfriezen are actually one point better off than at this stage last season, when they sat just outside the bottom three.

Albeit depending on other results, Heerenveen could end matchday seven in the relegation zone with a defeat, something they will be keen to avoid, especially with a trip to PSV to follow after the international break.

Currently the only Eredivisie side ranked in the bottom four for both tackles and interceptions per game, Saturday’s visitors will need to show greater desire and intensity to leave Rotterdam with what would be just their second win in eight away league matches since March 22.

Sparta Rotterdam Eredivisie form:

Heerenveen Eredivisie form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Pro Shots

Shunsuke Mito started Sparta’s first five matches before missing the PSV game with an injury, and the Japan international is still ruled out.

Mito’s absence last time out prompted a shift to a 3-4-3 formation and a start for Nick Verschuren, a scenario that could be repeated this weekend.

Milan Zonneveld has scored in four consecutive matches for the home side and is certainly one to watch.

Heerenveen duo Marcus Linday and Mees Hilgers miss out due to knee injuries, with the latter still awaiting his first appearance in 13 months.

Dirk Proper is set to miss a second consecutive game through a hamstring problem, while Mats Egbring (ankle) also remains sidelined for the visitors.

Sparta Rotterdam possible starting lineup:

Brouwer; Young, Verschuren, Martins Indi; Martes, Baas, Hatenboer, Kuipers; Terho, Van Bergen; Zonneveld

Heerenveen possible starting lineup:

Klaverboer; Zagaritis, Willemsen, Kersten, Braude; Courtens, Smans; Rivera, Meerveld, Trenskow; Vente

We say: Sparta Rotterdam 2-1 Heerenveen

The last seven meetings between Sparta and Heerenveen have produced 23 goals in total, suggesting another entertaining encounter could be on the cards.

With little to choose between the sides, Saturday’s clash could go either way, but we are backing Sparta to edge a narrow victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.