Preview: Willem II vs Fortuna Sittard - prediction, team news, lineups

Ten places separate Willem II and Fortuna Sittard in the Eredivisie table heading into Saturday's gameweek seven fixture at Koning Willem II Stadion.

The promoted hosts are second-bottom in the top flight after six rounds, while free-scoring FSC head into the weekend seventh and aiming to return to winning ways after last week's 5-1 defeat by Ajax.

Match preview

John Stegeman probably expected the top flight to be far from straightforward, and it has proved that way with Tricolores winless after six rounds.

Second bottom in the table, only last season's second-tier champions ADO Den Haag on one point have a worse record in the Eredivisie, even if both clubs are the only two without wins after six games.

However, Willem II have the joint-worst defence — statistically at least — having conceded 19 goals in six games, the same as FC Utrecht, but have the worst goal difference (-13) before the seventh round.

Given their leaky rearguard, which has let in two or more goals in five of their six games this term, Stegeman's troops face an uphill challenge against a Fortuna side that were on a fine run of goalscoring form before last weekend's loss against Ajax.

If this weekend's results go to form, with ADO hosting fellow promoted side Cambuur, then the home fans face the prospect of their side finishing the round bottom of the standings.

© Imago

Fortuna will hope to do their early-season European aspirations no harm by clinching their fourth win of the campaign.

Danny Buijs's team have netted at least two goals in four of their six games this term, with the team's only defeats coming against joint-top AZ Alkmaar and fourth-placed Ajax, placing the appropriate context on their two defeats.

Aware of their decent-to-good record against everyone else, as well as a gratifying opening-day 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven, the Sittard-based side head to Tilburg looking to claim another positive result.

Considering their four-match unbeaten run in this fixture — two wins, two draws — Buijs's side will back themselves to extend that sequence against a side they have not conceded to in three meetings.

Success for the away side could see them move level on 13 points with Ajax and FC Twente and above SBV Excelsior on 10 points, though that outcome depends on multiple results going in their favour.

Willem II Eredivisie form:

Fortuna Sittard Eredivisie form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Pro Shots

Thomas Didillon-Hodl (hamstring), Vito van Crooij (ankle), Justin Hoogma (knee), Amine Lachkar (groin injury), Armin Culum (foot) and Thijs Muller (toe) are all missing through injury for Willem II.

Only Devin Haen has scored more than once for Superkruiken this term, with his three goals accounting for 50% of the Tilburg outfit's six strikes, and he aims to add to his tally on Saturday.

Mohamed Ihattaren and Lequincio Zeefuik have netted three apiece for the visitors, while Anthony Descotte has scored two, highlighting the multiple threats for the away side.

Ihattaren is joint-top for assists for Fortuna, setting up two goals after six rounds, and the attacker's dual threat makes him FSC's leading threat.

Fortuna have a few injury issues, with Kristoffer Peterson, Ivan Marquez, Yassin Oukili (groin), Sven Simons (hamstring) and Siebe Wylin sidelined.

Willem II possible starting lineup:

Delanghe; Ter Avest, Stam, Dekker, Tjoe-A-On; Twigt, Vilhena; Van Loon, Van Aalst, Slory; Haen

Fortuna Sittard possible starting lineup:

Branderhorst; Pinto, Brittijn, Guth, Hubner, Dahlhaus; Ihattaren, Michut, Zand; Descotte, Zeefuik

We say: Willem II 1-3 Fortuna Sittard

Although Willem II will be desperate to offer a response in front of their home supporters and climb away from the relegation zone, their glaring defensive vulnerabilities suggest a difficult evening awaits.

With Ihattaren and Zeefuik firing on all cylinders in the final third, Buijs's side have more than enough attacking quality to ruthlessly expose the hosts and claim all three points.

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