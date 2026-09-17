Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta blow as Premier League rival 'block' January move for winger despite contract uncertainty

Any approach from Arsenal for Rio Ngumoha in January will be blocked by Liverpool, the newest report has revealed.

The Gunners are busy preparing for their Premier League game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, with the Londoners hoping to maintain their perfect record.

Considering his side scored four goals against Ipswich Town in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, it would be understandable if Mikel Arteta was tempted to alter his usual frontline.

Some Arsenal supporters are still concerned about the strength of the team's attack, especially as the club failed to land a number of marquee targets in the summer window.

A new report from Football Insider claims that the Gunners are also likely to fail to sign Liverpool winger Ngumoha, with the Reds set to block any approach in the winter.

© Iconsport / Billy Myers/ZUMA Press Wire

Rio Ngumoha transfer news: Could Arsenal really sign Liverpool star?

One of the reasons Arsenal have been linked with Ngumoha is the fact he has less than two years left on his current contract, and there have been few reports about an impending deal.

Liverpool are said to be keen to offer a new contract, though it would be somewhat understandable if the 18-year-old was hesitant about extending his stay.

The signing of Bradley Barcola in the summer means the pathway to his favoured role on the left side of attack is not as clear as it would be at the Emirates.

However, Ngumoha only turned 18 on August 29, and he has already started three times for Liverpool while featuring in five of the club's six games this season.

The teenager is already playing a key role at the Reds, and Arsenal would likely have to offer him an immediate starting spot in order to tempt him.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Rio Ngumoha to Arsenal: The same as Vinicius Junior?

Arsenal must be careful with any pursuit of Ngumoha, especially after their failed pursuit of Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior.

It was reported that the Emirates was an option for the Brazilian before he signed a new long-term deal, but many fans and pundits suspected that Vinicius Junior never had any intention of leaving Los Blancos and used links to the Gunners as leverage during negotiations with Real.

There is no suggestion at present that Ngumoha's representatives are acting in the same manner, but it will be important for Arsenal to not waste valuable time and resources on what may be an unlikely transfer.