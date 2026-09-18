Preview: Hamburger SV vs FC Koln - prediction, team news, lineups

Hamburger SV host FC Koln in a Bundesliga Matchday Four fixture at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg on Saturday, as two clubs searching for early-season consistency meet in what amounts to a recovery mission for the hosts and a potential statement for the visitors.

After three defeats in three Bundesliga outings - zero goals scored, 12 conceded, and bottom of the Bundesliga table on goal difference below Borussia Monchengladbach - Merlin Polzin's side face the genuine prospect of becoming the first Bundesliga team since the campaign began to go an entire month of the league season without scoring.

Match preview

The scale of HSV's early-season collapse has shocked even those who doubted whether the Rothosen could sustain their first Bundesliga campaign since winning promotion from the 2. Bundesliga eight years after their 2018 relegation.

A 2-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park on Matchday One, in front of 81,365 supporters - the highest attendance in the division this season, was concerning but explicable given the opposition; the 0-5 humiliation at home to Mainz 05 on Matchday Two was not.

Polzin demanded a significant response before travelling to RB Leipzig on Matchday Three, but his side shipped five again - Tidiam Gomis (17') and Antonio Nusa (28') put the hosts two up at half-time before Castello Lukeba added a third (48'), with the only bright note being an unfortunate one: a sixth-minute Nicolas Capaldo own goal was technically the first contribution to the scoresheet HSV had managed across 270 Bundesliga minutes.

Saturday represents HSV's first home Bundesliga fixture since the Mainz debacle, and Polzin will be banking on a 57,000-capacity crowd to drag his side over the line against an opponent they head-to-head lead by nine wins to eight across 22 recorded meetings.

The Volksparkstadion factor matters, but Polzin must also solve a structural problem: the three five-goal hammerings he has conceded are not a function of the opponents' quality alone, but of a defensive shape that has been repeatedly split through the midfield channel and the personnel picture remains complicated ahead of this fixture.

Mario Vuskovic's return to full team training on Tuesday following his doping suspension is a significant boost to morale and to depth, while Kofi Amoako also returned to the group on the same day after a recent illness, providing some cover in attack.

© Iconsport / Heiko Becker, HMB Media, Alamy Live News

The Billy Goats arrive in Hamburg with four points from three Bundesliga matches - which tells a more comfortable story than the underlying performances have suggested, given they have conceded seven goals in those three games and lost 4-1 at Stuttgart.

Koln opened the season with a 3-2 home win over Hoffenheim on Matchday One, a game in which Said El Mala scored the opener before Thijs Dallinga, on as a substitute, bagged a Bundesliga debut brace - before both players missed the Stuttgart trip with illness and Koln were thoroughly beaten.

The response on Matchday Three was measured: a 1-1 draw at home to Werder Bremen, in which Linton Maina levelled after Niclas Fullkrug's opener, kept the Billy Goats off the relegation places but provoked some frustration from head coach Rene Wagner, who admitted his side had "lost a bit of courage" in the second half.

Wagner succeeded Lukas Kwasniok as head coach in March - his second spell at the club after serving as assistant to Steffen Baumgart between 2021 and 2023 and guided Koln away from relegation last season; his pragmatic structure gives the team a solidity it lacked under Kwasniok, but Saturday's fixture at a desperate, roared-on Volksparkstadion will test that composure.

The central talking point in the build-up has been El Mala's fitness: the 20-year-old, who wore the number 10 shirt and became only the fourth teenager in Koln's history to score 10 Bundesliga goals for the club last season after Lukas Podolski, Pierre Littbarski and Dieter Muller, is now confirmed fully fit after his flu-like absence and is in line to start in Hamburg, which changes the attacking threat Koln carry considerably.

Koln's away record in competitive football since their return to the top flight is patchy, but with El Mala available, Ellyes Skhiri and Tom Krauss providing control in the double pivot, and an HSV defence that has conceded 12 times in three games, Wagner's side represent a genuine threat on the road here regardless of that wider trend.

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FC Koln Bundesliga form:

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Team News

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Polzin confirmed on Wednesday that Sebastiaan Bornauw has been ruled out of this fixture with a muscle problem, missing his second consecutive Bundesliga match after also sitting out the Leipzig loss.

Jordan Torunarigha is a doubt: the centre-back was limited to individual training on Tuesday after picking up a thigh knock in the final minutes at Leipzig, though the club believes the injury is not serious and he is expected to have a fitness test before kickoff.

Warmed Omari, who had been managing a shoulder issue, was declared available by Polzin ahead of the Leipzig trip and is expected to start in the back three alongside Torunarigha if the latter is passed fit; if Torunarigha does not make it, Vuskovic - back in full training this week following the conclusion of his doping suspension - could slot directly into the back line.

Miro Muheim (groin) and Alexander Rossing (ankle, late September return) remain sidelined, while forward Otto Stange, who took a rib knock at Leipzig in the 78th minute, has returned to full training and is not expected to miss the game.

For the visitors, Wagner's squad has been significantly depleted upfront heading into this trip.

Timo Hubers (knee) underwent a second surgery in mid-August after his rehabilitation from the first operation did not progress as hoped; he is not expected back until early 2027.

Thijs Dallinga has not featured since the opening Bundesliga win over Hoffenheim, where he scored twice as a substitute, so Ragnar Ache is expected to lead the line at centre-forward.

Said El Mala is fully fit, with Wagner confirming at his press conference that the winger "has trained fully all week" and is a strong candidate to start; Gian-Luca Waldschmidt returned from a thigh problem ahead of the Bremen game, and Sebastian Sebulonsen has also recovered from a muscular issue, both providing added squad depth.

Hamburger SV possible starting lineup:

Fernandes; Omari, Torunarigha, Capaldo; El Ouahdi, Lokonga, Remberg, Moller Wolfe; Gronbaek, Vieira; Moffi

FC Koln possible starting lineup:

Schwabe; Castro-Montes, Simpson-Pusey, Lochoshvili, Mensah; Skhiri, Krauss; Maina, El Mala, Moore; Ache

We say: Hamburger SV 0-1 FC Koln

A week ago, Koln faced the prospect of travelling to Hamburg without two of their biggest attacking threats, but El Mala is now fit to start while Dallinga's continued absence means Ache leads the line, offering a more direct approach but removing the Dutch striker's impact from the bench.

HSV's home advantage and need for a first Bundesliga goal make them dangerous, but Koln's midfield control through Skhiri and Krauss, combined with El Mala's pace against a defence conceding more than four goals per game, gives the visitors the edge, with a narrow Koln victory predicted.

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