Liverpool transfer news: Iraola set 'to put' midfielder on transfer list just six games into the season

Liverpool are set to place Wataru Endo on the transfer market in January, with manager Andoni Iraola having effectively shown his hand on the veteran midfielder's future at Anfield.

The 33-year-old Japanese international joined Liverpool from VfB Stuttgart for £16m in August 2023 and was one of the club's most reliable performers in his debut season, making 43 appearances and chipping in with two goals.

He made 32 further appearances in his second campaign at the club before injury limited him severely in 2025-26, restricting him to just eight Premier League outings and 12 appearances in total.

This season, Endo has not featured for a single minute in the Premier League and was notably left out of Liverpool's 25-man Champions League squad for the first half of the campaign. He has been named on the bench in the opening Premier League fixtures but has remained unused throughout.

Endo: 'Iraola clearly doesn't fancy him'

© Imago / Every Second Media / Ben Roberts

Journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking to GiveMeSport, gave a frank assessment of the situation.

'Endo's contract runs out at the end of the season, and it appears likely that Liverpool will look to take advantage of their final opportunity to recoup some money for him in January, with so many players considered to be ahead of him,' Jacobs said.

'Iraola clearly doesn't fancy him, and the best outcome for all parties looks to be an exit in a few months' time.'

Endo announced his retirement from international football following Japan's 2026 World Cup campaign, having earned 73 caps for his country across more than a decade at the top level. He missed the tournament itself with a foot injury, which also affected his preparations for the new season.

Liverpool: Iraola's verdict on Endo's chances

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Iraola addressed Endo's situation directly following Liverpool's 0-0 draw at Fulham. The Liverpool boss was supportive in tone but delivered a frank assessment of the midfielder's standing in his squad.

'Wata lost quite a lot of the pre-season,' Iraola said. 'I think he is still not at his best but he is training very well. The problem is, in front of him in his position, I have a lot of players."

"He is competing against a lot of players because we are also giving minutes to Trey, Ryan, Alexis, Dom, players that I am selecting right now. But Wata is definitely a player that I like and for sure he will have his moments.'

Young midfielders James McConnell and Trey Nyoni were both handed opportunities during Tuesday's 3-1 EFL Cup third-round victory over Tottenham Hotspur, further illustrating how far down the pecking order Endo now sits.

Liverpool underwent enormous change over the summer, with Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson and Ibrahima Konate all departing on expiring contracts alongside the permanent exits of Curtis Jones, Stefan Bajcetic and Luca Stephenson.

Incoming signings included Bradley Barcola, Jeremy Jacquet, Victor Munoz, Lucca Brughmans, Ifeanyi Ndukwe and Ronald Araujo on loan. With his contract expiring at the end of the 2026-27 season, Liverpool are expected to sell Endo in January rather than risk losing him for nothing.