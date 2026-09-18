Five potential replacements for Michael Carrick as Man United do their "due diligence" amid struggles

Michael Carrick reportedly does not have "universal backing" from senior figures at Manchester United amid the team's struggles this season.

The 20-time English champions have lost their last two games against Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion, and there is now major pressure on Carrick to deliver a positive result in Sunday's Premier League clash with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Man United are said to be doing their "due diligence" in the event that a change has to be made.

Here, Sports Mole picks out five potential replacements for the 45-year-old.

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Howe would be a popular choice among Man United fans given his pedigree, and the 48-year-old would surely relish the chance to turn the Red Devils around.

The Englishman has an impressive body of work, taking charge of 369 matches in the Premier League, boasting a record of 140 wins, 81 draws and 148 defeats.

Howe left Newcastle United at the end of July, saying at the time: "After a period of personal reflection, I have decided that now is the right time for me to step away from my role."

Newcastle secured Champions League qualification on two occasions under Howe, and he also guided the Magpies to success in the 2024-25 EFL Cup.

A difficult 2025-26 campaign saw Newcastle finish 12th, but Howe is highly-rated, and he would be a very interesting appointment for the 20-time English champions.

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Nagelsmann left his role as Germany head coach following the 2026 World Cup, so the 39-year-old is available for an immediate start, which makes him a very interesting choice.

The German has gained club managerial experience at Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich, and he has the personality required to manage big-name players.

Nagelsmann guided Bayern to three trophies during his time at the helm, but the fact he favours a 3-5-2 formation could ultimately count him out at Old Trafford.

The 39-year-old is a talented coach and is consistently linked with the biggest teams, but after the failure of Ruben Amorim's three-man defence, his appointment would be a major risk.

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Conte would be Box Office at Man United.

The 57-year-old, like Howe and Nagelsmann, is available immediately, having departed Napoli at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Conte, of course, has Premier League experience at both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, and he guided the former to the 2016-17 Premier League title.

Reports in Italy have suggested that Man United are admirers of the Italian, but the Red Devils may need to move quickly, with Juventus said to be keen.

Conte would certainly be a controversial appointment, but he would certainly command the respect of the dressing room at Old Trafford.

Fabian Hurzeler (Brighton & Hove Albion)

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Brighton, for obvious reasons, will be determined to keep hold of Hurzeler, but the 33-year-old would surely be tempted by the chance to join Man United.

It has not always been plain sailing for the German at the Amex, but there is no question that he is an incredibly talented young coach, with a move to a major club perhaps not too far away.

Hurzeler has won 42 of his 95 games in charge of Brighton, and his team outclassed Man United in Wednesday's EFL Cup contest between the two sides.

Brighton, who finished eighth in the Premier League last season to secure Conference League football, are an incredibly good team to watch.

It would be difficult to do a deal in the middle of the season, but Hurzeler could be given the chance to become the manager that Man United have been searching for since Sir Alex Ferguson's exit.

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Tuchel was heavily linked with Man United following Amorim's exit, but the German currently has the England job and indeed a contract with the Three Lions until the summer of 2028.

There were calls from some for Tuchel to leave after the 2026 World Cup, with England knocked out by Argentina in spectacular fashion in the semi-finals.

However, the 53-year-old remained in the position and is on the verge of naming his squad for the national team's upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures.

Tuchel is still thought to be on Man United's radar, and it is not impossible to imagine him stepping away from England to return to club management.

There was criticism of the German following England's World Cup exit, but he is an elite coach and has experience of winning a host of major trophies at club level, including the Champions League.