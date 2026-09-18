Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa will lock horns at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Spurs are currently 17th in the Premier League table on two points, while Villa have also struggled this term, sitting 19th in the division on one point.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Tottenham vs. Aston Villa kick off?

The Premier League match will kick off at 12.30pm UK time on Saturday.

Where is Tottenham vs. Aston Villa being played?

The Premier League game between Tottenham and Villa will take place at the former's home ground - the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Villa recorded a 2-1 win over Spurs in the corresponding fixture last term.

How to watch Tottenham vs. Aston Villa in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

Online streaming

Viewers can stream the action live from the Stadium of Light via HBO Max if they have subscribed to a package that includes TNT Sports.

TNT Sports is also available as an add-on for Amazon's Prime Video app.

Highlights

Goals will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will also be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, BBC One's Match of the Day programme will begin at 10.20pm and run until 11.40pm, with highlights of the match also available via that avenue.

What is at stake for Tottenham and Aston Villa?

It would be fair to say that it has not been the start to the campaign that either Tottenham or Villa expected, with the pair only picking up three Premier League points between them.

Spurs are still waiting for their first Premier League goal of the campaign and sit down in 17th on two points, while 19th-placed Villa have only one point from their opening four matches.

Tottenham have drawn their last two in the league against Nottingham Forest and Everton, but they were beaten 3-1 by Liverpool in the EFL Cup third round earlier this week.

Villa lost 2-1 at home to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League last time out.

However, Unai Emery's side will enter this match off the back of a win, recording a morale-boosting 3-1 success over Coventry City in the third round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

> Our full preview of Tottenham vs. Aston Villa can be viewed here