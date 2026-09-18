Fulham lineup vs. Man United: Predicted XI as Alvaro Arbeloa makes nine changes for Premier League clash

Fulham head coach Alvaro Arbeloa could make as many as nine changes to his starting lineup for Sunday's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Craven Cottage.

The home side are seeking a third straight match without defeat after holding Liverpool to a 0-0 draw and edging out West Ham United 3-2 in the third round of the EFL Cup.

Arbeloa shuffled the pack considerably for those two contests, but even though a largely second-string team got the job done at the London Stadium, the side that frustrated Liverpool at Anfield should be deployed at Man United.

As a result, Cesar Palacios and Rodrigo Muniz will make way despite finding the net in the cup, and the same goes for Emile Smith Rowe and Kevin as Alex Iwobi, Gonzalo Garcia, Oscar Bobb and Josh King are restored.

Ryan Sessegnon might return from a groin problem on Sunday, but Antonee Robinson's position is likely safe, while Timothy Castagne is a guarantee at right-back with Kenny Tete concussed.

After Jorge Cuenca and Joachim Andersen shielded Benjamin Lecomte in midweek, David Affengruber and Calvin Bassey are now anticipated to return in front of Bernd Leno.

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Castagne, Affengruber, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Charles; Bobb, King, Iwobi; Garcia

> Click here to see how Man United could line up against Fulham