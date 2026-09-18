Man City transfer news: Barcelona and Real Madrid want to hijack 16-year-old gem Cavan Sullivan's move to the Cityzens

Barcelona and Real Madrid have made enquiries over Manchester City-bound teenager Cavan Sullivan, though the 16-year-old remains fully committed to his pre-agreed move to the Etihad Stadium, according to TeamTalk.

Sullivan has emerged as one of the most exciting young players in the United States, breaking through as a regular starter for Philadelphia Union in 2026.

Playing primarily in a right midfield role, the American has scored nine goals and provided nine assists in 29 appearances across all competitions this year, a remarkable return for a player still only 16 years of age.

Sullivan made his MLS debut with Philadelphia Union in July 2024 at just 14 years and 293 days old. That same year, he signed a record contract with the club, tied to an established pathway that will take him to Manchester City upon becoming eligible to play in England, a milestone he will reach on 28 September 2027 when he turns 18.

Barcelona and Real Madrid probe Manchester City's prized asset

© Iconsport

According to TeamTalk, Barcelona and Real Madrid have once again sought out information on Sullivan's situation, renewing interest in a player who has been on the radar of Europe's biggest clubs for some time.

However, despite the attention of the two La Liga heavyweights, Sullivan is understood to remain fully committed to the plan tying him to the City Football Group.

Manchester City are relaxed about the situation and continue to expect the young American to arrive when he reaches the minimum eligible age.

The club moved quickly to secure his signature ahead of rival interest and have maintained an active working relationship with both the player and Philadelphia Union over the past two years, regularly discussing and assessing his development.

The deal, which runs through to 2028 at Philadelphia, represents one of the most detailed and long-term youth recruitment operations in Manchester City's recent history and, for now at least, no approach from Barcelona or Real Madrid looks like altering it.