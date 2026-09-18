Preview: Norwich City vs Bolton Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

Norwich City play host to Bolton Wanderers on Sunday afternoon looking to catapult themselves back into the top half of the Championship table.

Meanwhile, Bolton make the trip to Carrow Road knowing that victory could move them away from the relegation zone.

Match preview

After such a strong end to 2025-26, Philippe Clement would not have anticipated Norwich losing four of their opening seven Championship matches this season.

That said, it should not be all doom and gloom at Carrow Road, with Norwich having recorded back-to-back victories before the 4-3 defeat at Middlesbrough last weekend.

The Canaries had fought back from 3-1 down to level at 3-3, only to concede a 91st-minute winner to their North-East hosts.

Prior to that fixture, however, Norwich had overcome Sheffield United and Birmingham City, while their recent Championship record reads three wins in five games courtesy of a 4-1 triumph over Burnley on August 29.

On Thursday night, a much-changed Norwich side succumbed to a 5-0 defeat at Manchester City in the EFL Cup third round.

© Iconsport / Arthur Haigh, WhiteRosePhotos / Alamy

Bolton have endured somewhat of a mixed start to life back in the Championship, collecting four points from their opening two games before putting together a four-match losing streak.

Steven Schumacher's team lost to Lincoln City, Sheffield United, Millwall and West Ham United respectively, albeit three of those defeats coming by one-goal margins.

Nevertheless, Bolton returned to winning ways last time out with a late 1-0 success over Cardiff City, a potential relegation rival.

Keeping a clean sheet for just the second time in eight games across all competitions, Schumacher will be encouraged, despite the prospect of facing opponents who have the joint-fifth best attacking record in the division with 13 goals.

Norwich City Championship form:

Norwich City form (all competitions):

Bolton Wanderers Championship form:

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

Only Kellen Fisher and Anis Ben Slimane retained their places in the Norwich XI for the heavy defeat at Man City.

Therefore, the players who dropped out should return, although Jovon Makama is pushing for an opportunity after his goal as a substitute against Middlesbrough and being rested for the Etihad Stadium visit.

Gabriel Forsyth and Ali Ahmed are among four players who are expected to remain sidelined for this contest.

Thierry Gale is in line to replace either Samuel Iling-Junior or Kyliane Dong after his winning goal against Cardiff.

Theo Bair provided the assist and is in contention to get the nod over Sam Dalby, but Schumacher may opt against making alterations to his defence or midfield.

Even if Chris Forino recovers from a groin issue, Ben Davies could retain his spot in the centre of the backline.

Norwich City possible starting lineup:

Kovacevic; Fisher, McConville, Cordoba, Chrisene; McLean, Mattsson; Brooks, Ben Slimane, Musaba; Toure

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Bazunu; Larrazabal, Toal, Davies, Conway; Erhahon, Sheehan; Gale, Rodrigues, Dong; Dalby

We say: Norwich City 3-1 Bolton Wanderers

With Clement having only retained two players in his team for the Man City game, fatigue should not be an issue for Norwich. Taking that into consideration, we expect the Canaries to record a convincing win over opponents who may become overly-reliant on their home form in 2026-27.

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