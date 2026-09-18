Preview: Getafe vs Malaga - prediction, team news, lineups

Malaga's search for their first victory of the 2026-27 campaign will continue on Sunday afternoon, when they head to Estadio Coliseum to tackle Getafe.

The visitors are currently 19th in the La Liga table, picking up just three points from their opening six matches of the campaign, while Getafe are 16th in the division on five points.

Match preview

Getafe have a record of one win, two draws and three defeats from their opening six matches of the campaign, with five points leaving them in 16th spot in the division.

Jose Bordalas' side have actually played eight games across two competitions this term, also competing in the Conference League playoffs, managing to book their spot in the league stage of the competition courtesy of a 4-3 aggregate success over Partizan.

The Deep Blue Ones will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Real Betis, and they have only managed to pick up two points from their last four games.

The capital outfit finished seventh in Spain's top flight last season, but it has been difficult for Bordalas' team to get going during the 2026-27 campaign.

Getafe have only managed to win 11 of their previous 26 matches against Malaga in all competitions, but they have been victorious in three of their last four meetings.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Malaga have a record of three draws and three defeats from their six league matches this season, with three points leaving them down in 19th spot in the division.

Juan Francisco Funes' side have only found the back of the net on three occasions in their six games, conceding 11, so it has been a testing start to the campaign.

The White and the Sky Blues opened September with back-to-back draws against Levante and Celta Vigo before suffering a 3-1 home defeat to Villarreal last time out.

Malaga secured a return to Spain's top flight through last season's Segunda Division playoffs, and they are looking to consolidate back at this level of football.

The White and Sky Blues are believed to be in advanced talks with ex-Manchester United forward Anthony Martial over what would be a huge signing for the club.

Getafe La Liga form:

Getafe form (all competitions):

Malaga La Liga form:

Team News

© Imago / Alterphotos

Getafe will be without the services of Mario Martin through suspension, with the 22-year-old sent off in the team's defeat to Real Betis last time out.

There will be changes to the Getafe XI for this match, with Enes Unal potentially introduced in the final third of the field, while there could also be spots in the side for Johan Mojica and Alberto Risco Alcantara.

However, Abdel Abqar, Juanmi, Kiko Femenia, Borja Mayoral and Christantus Uche are out of this weekend's contest through injury.

As for Malaga, Julen Lobete, Fernando Calero, Moussa Diarra, Diego Murillo, Aaron Ochoa, Adam Aznou and Jens Cajuste are out of the match through injury.

Chupe is one of three Malaga players to score once this season, and there will again be a spot in the final third of the field for the 22-year-old.

Carlos Dotor, who has also scored, will also continue in the starting XI on Sunday.

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Garcia, Djene, Romero, Mojica; Gudelj; Francho, Mangala, Alcantara, Satriano; Unal

Malaga possible starting lineup:

Herrero; Puga, Recio, Galilea, Salinas; Merino; Cruz, Larrubia, Dotor, Martinez; Chupe

We say: Getafe 1-0 Malaga

Malaga are still waiting for their first win of the campaign, and this is a tough fixture for the promoted outfit. The hosts should be able to secure all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.