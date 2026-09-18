Liverpool transfer news: 'Seven Premier League clubs' watch highly-rated 20-year-old Dutch midfielder

Liverpool are allegedly among seven Premier League clubs who are interested in signing AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit.

Earlier this week, the 20-year-old participated in a game in England as his club played Sunderland in the Europa League on Wednesday night.

The Netherlands international featured for 59 minutes as AZ succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the Stadium of Light.

Nevertheless, Smit remains one of the most highly-regarded young midfielders in Europe, racking up seven goals and 14 assists from 83 appearances since progressing through the AZ academy setup.

According to TEAMtalk, a range of Premier League teams were present to watch him play in the North-East this week.

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Which Premier League clubs could look to sign Kees Smit?

The report says that Liverpool are admirers of the starlet, who has less than two years remaining on his contract.

Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are also among the clubs who had representatives at Sunderland's home ground.

Nottingham Forest, Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace are also said to be tracking Smit's progress during the first half of the campaign.

Smit is allegedly valued by AZ in the region of £51.5m, although that asking price may lower should he not leave AZ in January.

At this point in time, the assumption is that Smit will not sign a new contract when a range of Premier League clubs are interested in his services.

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Which Premier League club needs Smit the most?

Although Chelsea will be in the market for a new central midfielder in January, they are likely to move for a player more experienced than Smit when it comes to replacing Enzo Fernandez.

Spurs and Villa have enough options for their engine room and will likely prioritise other areas, but the other four teams have more reason to try to secure a deal for Smit.

Liverpool require a midfielder who is capable of playing in a defensive-minded role, while Forest signing Smit would be viewed as a considerable coup as they continue to adapt without Elliot Anderson.

Brighton have made a habit of signing young talent from across Europe, and Smit would act as a replacement for Carlos Baleba.

Meanwhile, Palace will eventually require an alternative to Adam Wharton, who continues to be linked with higher-profile Premier League clubs.