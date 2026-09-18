England squad announcement LIVE: Thomas Tuchel explains Cole Palmer, Trent Alexander-Arnold recalls

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of Thomas Tuchel's England squad announcement for the September/October international break!

The Three Lions are convening for the first time since the 2026 World Cup, as they prepare to face Spain, Croatia and Czechia - twice - in their opening four Nations League fixtures.

England squad announcement: What dilemmas must Thomas Tuchel solve?

Thomas Tuchel names his first England squad since the World Cup on Friday morning, with the announcement due at 10am ahead of four Nations League fixtures.

The Three Lions open against Spain at Wembley on September 26, before trips to Prague and Rijeka and a return date with the Czechs at home on October 6.

England finished third at the last Mundial, losing 2-1 to Argentina in the semi-finals before beating France 6-4 in the third-place playoff.

Dan Burn, John Stones and Jordan Henderson are all ruled out through injury, removing three players who featured at the World Cup.

Ivan Toney's situation adds another layer of uncertainty, with the striker due at Westminster Magistrates' Court on September 24 to contest an assault charge relating to a nightclub incident.

Cole Palmer looks set for a recall after a strong start to the season, following an injury-hit campaign that cost him his World Cup place.

Tuchel could also turn to players who trained with the squad before the tournament, including Bournemouth's Alex Scott, Fulham's Josh King and Liverpool teenager Rio Ngumoha.

Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly, Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton and Newcastle's Lewis Hall are among those pushing for recalls after strong starts to their club campaigns.

Morgan Gibbs-White has a case too, having finished last season with 15 Premier League goals, the most by an English midfielder, yet missing out on Tuchel's World Cup squad entirely.

Trent Alexander-Arnold remains an unused option at right-back despite England cycling through five different options there in the summer.

The most pressing dilemma sits up front, with Harry Kane set to turn 35 before Euro 2028 and both Ollie Watkins and Toney now based in Saudi Arabia.

Leeds forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Tottenham's Dominic Solanke offer alternatives, while Nottingham Forest's Liam Delap represents a longer-term option.