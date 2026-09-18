Aston Villa transfer news: Man City, Unai Emery 'interest' in potential £86m-valued goalkeeper

Aston Villa and Manchester City are allegedly scouting River Plate goalkeeper Santiago Beltran.

During the summer transfer window, Unai Emery and Enzo Maresca each made significant additions to their goalkeeping department.

Japan star Zion Suzuki was signed by Villa as a replacement for Emiliano Martinez, while Geronimo Rulli was acquired by Man City to act as deputy to Gianluigi Donnarumma.

However, with Villa having veteran Marco Bizot as their backup stopper and it yet to be determined whether Rulli will stay at the Etihad Stadium in the long term, alternatives will be considered.

According to El Transigente, Beltran has emerged as a potential signing for both Premier League clubs.

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Who is Santiago Beltran?

The report alleges that Villa and Man City have already sent scouts to assess the capabilities of the 21-year-old.

At this point in time, Beltran is said to have a £18.2m release clause, but River Plate are seemingly keen to hand the goalkeeper a new contract.

Their intention is to raise Beltran's buy-out option to £86m, a figure that neither Villa or Man City would consider activating in the short term.

Beltran has made 38 appearances for River Plate, keeping 15 clean sheets, while he earned his one and only cap for Argentina as an 81st-minute friendly against Honduras in June.

His current contract runs until December 2027, emphasising why River Plate have started discussions over improved terms.

Atletico Madrid, Real Betis and Benfica are also said to be interested in signing Beltran next year.

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How will Beltran handle Premier League interest?

Having only made 38 appearances in senior football, Beltran may be sceptical over a transfer to Europe at this stage of his career.

He would want guarantees over playing time if he was to make the switch in 2027, particularly when his goal will be to challenge Emiliano Martinez for the number one role with Argentina.

Beltran is also unlikely to quickly give up his role at a club like River Plate, having progressed through the academy system to become a major asset to one of the nation's biggest teams.