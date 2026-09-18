England squad revealed: High-profile duo earn Three Lions recalls as Thomas Tuchel confirms selection

England head coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed his squad for the national team's upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures in September and October.

The Three Lions, who finished third at the 2026 World Cup, will take on Spain in their tournament opener on September 26, before facing Czech Republic three days later.

England will then open October against Croatia, before facing Czech Republic for the second time in quick succession during what is an extended international break.

The headline news is the return of Cole Palmer, who was left out of the squad for the 2026 World Cup after a disappointing 2025-26 campaign for Chelsea.

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Palmer, Alexander-Arnold return to England squad

Palmer has been in strong form for the Blues at the start of this season, coming up with four goals and two assists in six appearances in all competitions.

There is also a position for Real Madrid's Trent Alexander-Arnold; Tuchel decided against selecting the right-back for the 2026 World Cup, and it had been thought that the defender did not feature in the manager's plans.

However, Alexander-Arnold has made his return to the England squad.

Phil Foden, who was sent off on his last Manchester City appearance in the Manchester derby, has not done enough to secure a return to the squad.

Dean Henderson's injury has opened the door for Jason Steele to be a part of the goalkeeping department for the upcoming Nations League fixtures.

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Lewis-Skelly, Ngumoha handed England selections

Jarrad Branthwaite's strong form at Everton has also seen him rewarded, while there is a return for Newcastle United's Lewis Hall, but Harry Maguire of Manchester United is again overlooked.

Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal) and Alex Scott (Bournemouth) are notable inclusions in midfield after being left out of the squad for the 2026 World Cup, with both seemingly a key part of Tuchel's plans moving forward.

Meanwhile, Leeds United's Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Liverpool's Rio Ngumoha also make it.

However, Noni Madueke, Ollie Watkins, Ivan Toney and Morgan Gibbs-White have been overlooked, while Dan Burn, John Stones and Jordan Henderson are not available through injury.

Full England squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Jason Steele, James Trafford

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarrad Branthwaite, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Guehi, Lewis Hall, Ezri Konsa, Tino Livramento, Nico O'Reilly, Jarell Quansah

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer, Declan Rice, Alex Scott

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Eberechi Eze, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Rio Ngumoha, Marcus Rashford, Morgan Rogers, Bukayo Saka