Preview: Fiorentina vs Napoli - prediction, team news, lineups

Following two quick wins under new management, Fiorentina will aim to extend their purple patch on Sunday, when Napoli visit Florence.

Paolo Vanoli's return has brought back-to-back victories and seven goals, setting up an intriguing Serie A clash at Stadio Franchi.

Match preview

When Fabio Grosso was shown the door after only four matches, another season of struggle loomed for Fiorentina, but his predecessor's return has immediately restored order.

Vanoli steered the Viola to safety as their interim manager last term, and his second reign began with a chaotic 4-2 win at Venezia, in which Real Madrid loanee Franco Mastantuono helped himself to a hat-trick.

Having ended Fiorentina's pointless start in Serie A, Vanoli then led them to victory in Tuesday's Coppa Italia tie against regional rivals Pisa, with three more summer signings making the scoresheet.

Back under familiar management and looking to recover more confidence, the Tuscan club can now seek back-to-back league wins before international football intervenes.

However, they have lost both top-flight fixtures at the Franchi this season - to newly promoted Frosinone and fellow strugglers Torino - and they rarely manage to topple this week's visitors.

Fiorentina have won just one of their last 17 home Serie A games against Napoli in Serie A, and that lone success dates back to April 2018.

© Imago

Either home or away, Napoli have claimed maximum points from the last four meetings, scoring at least twice on each occasion.

Furthermore, current coach Massimiliano Allegri has only lost one of his last 12 league games against Fiorentina while with AC Milan and Juventus, recording nine wins along the way.

The Tuscan tactician could do with another success on Sunday, as his appointment was not universally popular and Napoli have yet to convince under his management.

A tough fixture list has not helped, as the Partenopei recently suffered back-to-back defeats against the champions of Italy and England - to Inter Milan in Serie A, then Arsenal in the Champions League.

It took a rare Stanislav Lobotka strike to beat Bologna last time out, as Allegri belatedly celebrated his first home win at Stadio Maradona.

That eased the tension in Campania's capital city, but pressure will mount again if Napoli falter in Florence.

Fiorentina Serie A form:

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Napoli Serie A form:

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Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Vanoli made a few changes for Tuesday's derby win over second-tier Pisa, and he is expected to switch things up once again.

Mateo Pellegrino will hope to hold off Beto's challenge for the lone striker role, having scored in all of his last three appearances.

Pedro Goncalves and Willy Gnonto also found the net in midweek, while Alieu Njie is another contender for one of two wide roles.

Only long-term absentee Fabiano Parisi is unavailable due to injury, so the hosts have plenty of options to choose from.

By contrast, Napoli will be missing several players: goalkeeper Alex Meret and winger Alisson Santos recently joined Giovane, Scott McTominay, Alessandro Buongiorno and Luca Marianucci on the sidelines.

Furthermore, key midfielder Frank Anguissa remains a doubt with an adductor problem; his absence would see Billy Gilmour continue alongside Lobotka.

Rasmus Hojlund scored his first league goal for Napoli at Stadio Franchi this time last year; his support will come from Kevin De Bruyne, who has created at least twice as many chances as any teammate this season.

Fiorentina possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Mario, Dragusin, Ranieri, Viery; Ndour, Fagioli; Mastantuono, Atta, Njie; Pellegrino

Napoli possible starting lineup:

Milinkovic-Savic; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Marin, Spinazzola; Gilmour, Lobotka; Politano, De Bruyne, Vergara; Hojlund

We say: Fiorentina 0-1 Napoli

Neither side has convinced this season, but Napoli can kill Fiorentina's momentum, following two wins for the Viola against lesser opposition.

The Partenopei will pick up maximum points, thanks to their deep reserves of experience and a more stable back line.

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