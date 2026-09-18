Preview: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Bromwich Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

One of the fiercest rivalries in English football will pen its next chapter on Sunday afternoon, when Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Bromwich Albion meet at Molineux for the Black Country derby in the Championship.

The Old Gold were dumped out of the EFL Cup by Everton earlier in the week, whilst the Baggies have been afforded over seven days to recover following a second-tier draw with Queens Park Rangers at The Hawthorns.

Match preview

Wolves are back at their Molineux base this weekend after four straight away matches across all competitions, with the latest of those trips ending in a third-round EFL Cup defeat to Premier League Everton.

Nevertheless, Cesar Peixoto's men have made a decent start to their first second-tier campaign in eight years, winning their most recent league match over Sheffield United courtesy of a 90th-minute Raul Jimenez goal.

Only three of Wolves' nine competitive contests so far have arrived in the Black Country, with new head coach Peixoto guiding his side to an unbeaten start (W2 D1) at Molineux, netting nine goals along the way.

Due to a fixture postponement, the Old Gold have played a game fewer than their promotion rivals but still sit in a respectable seventh spot in the Championship standings, three points behind West Ham United at the very summit of the table.

Meetings between these two Black Country rivals have been rare in recent times, however, Wolves currently hold the bragging rights after goals from Pedro Neto and Matheus Cunha sealed FA Cup success over the Baggies in January 2024.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

On Sunday, West Brom return to Molineux with supporters for the first time since February 2012, when Peter Odemwingie netted a hat-trick during a 5-1 victory which scarred a generation of Old Gold faithful.

The fact that the Baggies produced and sold DVD highlights of that fixture really showcases how much the world has moved on since they last visited the home of their arch rivals with supporters. Nevertheless, Albion still possess enjoyable recent memories at the venue.

Instead of packing the Billy Wright stand, West Brom fans gathered in front of their TV screens and watched Matheus Pereira channel the spirit of Odemwingie in January 2021, when the exceptional Brazilian starred with two goals during a 3-2 win.

Whilst the Black Country power balance has certainly shifted since the late 2010s, the Baggies are by no means the underdogs this weekend, with James Morrison's side sitting joint-top of the Championship on 14 points.

Current head coach Morrison was controlling the Molineux midfield during that 5-1 battering 14 years ago, and the 40-year-old will hope for a similar performance from the likes of Rabby Nzingoula and Jayson Molumby on Sunday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Championship form:

Wolverhampton Wanderers form (all competitions):

West Bromwich Albion Championship form:

West Bromwich Albion form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Sportimage, Sportimage Ltd / Alamy

Wolves suffered a significant injury blow during the loss at Everton, with star striker Raul Jimenez picking up a knee issue.

Old Gold boss Peixoto has stated that the Mexican will be sidelined until after the international break, meaning that Adam Armstrong should lead the hosts' attacking line in the derby.

Yet to make an appearance since his summer switch from Standard Liege, Rafiki Said is still nursing a muscle injury.

Earning his debut for Wolves at the Hill Dickinson Stadium earlier in the week, Bertrand Traore scored during his only previous appearance against the Baggies in December 2020.

West Brom have a continued absence at right-back, where Nolan Galves is currently unavailable due to a knee problem.

Brayann Pereira is back from suspension and could start in defence, however, it is likely that Morrison keeps Callum Styles at right-back for a high-profile fixture this weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sa; Tchatchoua; Djiga, Krejci, Bueno; Andre, Munetsi, James, Lopez, Mane; Armstrong

West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup:

O'Leary; Styles, Phillips, Campbell, Townsend; Molumby, Nzingoula, Whitwell, Price; Morgan, Heggebo

We say: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-2 West Bromwich Albion

The first Black Country derby at Molineux with supporters in over 14 years is set to be a special occasion on Sunday afternoon.

Wolves and West Brom are relatively well-balanced on the pitch at the moment, meaning that a frantic and chaotic draw could be on the cards.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.