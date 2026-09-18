England news: Thomas Tuchel opens up on what happened with Kobbie Mainoo behind the scenes

England manager Thomas Tuchel has openly expressed his deep regret over failing to award Kobbie Mainoo a single minute of playing time during the recent 2026 World Cup.

The highly rated Manchester United midfielder was surprisingly omitted from the pitch throughout the tournament in North America as the Three Lions eventually secured a third-place finish.

Despite his decent-to-good domestic form at Old Trafford, the 21-year-old was consistently overlooked in favour of alternative options during the demanding knockout stages.

Tuchel controversially deployed natural full-back Reece James alongside Eberechi Eze in central midfield instead of trusting the young academy graduate.

The manager has now taken full responsibility for the situation and publicly acknowledged the frustration felt by the talented youngster.

Tuchel takes responsibility for Mainoo omission

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The England boss completely absolved Mainoo of any blame and heavily praised his exceptional behaviour on the training pitch during their time away.

Tuchel admitted that fierce competition for places ultimately dictated his tactical decisions as he leaned on the unique qualities of Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson.

"I expect him to be on the pitch and it's my duty to get him on the pitch," Tuchel confessed via Sky Sports News while taking ownership of the controversial midfield selections.

The 53-year-old candidly admitted that his coaching staff simply trusted the other options more during the knockout stages but reiterated that the final responsibility rested solely with him.

Mainoo was widely expected to finally feature during the bronze medal match against France before suffering an unfortunate back injury prior to the game.

Can Mainoo reclaim his England spot?

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Missing out on valuable tournament experience will undoubtedly serve as a massive disappointment for a player of his undeniable potential.

However, Tuchel's public admission of guilt strongly suggests that the midfielder remains a fundamental part of his long-term international plans moving forward.

The German tactician explicitly stated that he now feels a personal responsibility to reward the youngster for his exemplary patience and professionalism.

Mainoo recently returned to the senior squad for their upcoming Nations League fixtures and will be absolutely desperate to prove his worth on the international stage.