Team News: Tottenham vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

With no wins and just one Premier League goal between them, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa seek to snap their respective sorry streaks in Saturday's showdown in North London.

The Lilywhites laboured to a goalless draw with Everton last weekend, while Villa's first top-flight goal of the campaign meant little in a 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all the team news for both clubs.

TOTTENHAM

Out: Dejan Kulusevski (knee/fitness), Xavi Simons (knee), Wilson Odobert (knee), Mykhaylo Mudryk (ankle)

Doubtful: Pedro Porro (muscle), Sandro Tonali (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kinsky; Gray, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson; Fernandes, Bentancur; Savio, Maddison, Marmoush; Solanke

ASTON VILLA

Out: Pau Torres (hamstring), Leon Goretzka (knee), Ian Maatsen (ankle), Amadou Onana (knee)

Doubtful: Marco Bizot (back), Matty Cash (muscle), Brian Madjo (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Suzuki; Cash, Lindelof, Mings, Ruggeri; Kamara, Barkley; Mbaye, McGinn, Hemmings; Abraham