Premier League Gameweek 5
Spurs
Sep 19, 2026 12.30pm
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Aston Villa

Team News: Tottenham vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

Tottenham vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / Paul Marriott / Alamy

With no wins and just one Premier League goal between them, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa seek to snap their respective sorry streaks in Saturday's showdown in North London.

The Lilywhites laboured to a goalless draw with Everton last weekend, while Villa's first top-flight goal of the campaign meant little in a 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all the team news for both clubs.

TOTTENHAM vs. ASTON VILLA

TOTTENHAM

Out: Dejan Kulusevski (knee/fitness), Xavi Simons (knee), Wilson Odobert (knee), Mykhaylo Mudryk (ankle)

Doubtful: Pedro Porro (muscle), Sandro Tonali (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kinsky; Gray, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson; Fernandes, Bentancur; Savio, Maddison, Marmoush; Solanke

ASTON VILLA

Out: Pau Torres (hamstring), Leon Goretzka (knee), Ian Maatsen (ankle), Amadou Onana (knee)

Doubtful: Marco Bizot (back), Matty Cash (muscle), Brian Madjo (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Suzuki; Cash, Lindelof, Mings, Ruggeri; Kamara, Barkley; Mbaye, McGinn, Hemmings; Abraham

Google Preferred Source
Author photo

Written by

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe