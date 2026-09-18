Chelsea news: Why Danny Welbeck cannot simply replace Joao Pedro

Danny Welbeck may be the obvious candidate to replace the injured Joao Pedro against Brentford, but Chelsea face a bigger problem than simply finding another centre-forward after losing the player Xabi Alonso has compared to Karim Benzema.

Joao Pedro is expected to miss Friday's Premier League trip to the Gtech Community Stadium because of a knee problem suffered against Hull City.

The timing is relatively kind to Chelsea, with the extended international break following the Brentford fixture and giving the Brazilian additional recovery time.

However, his absence creates an immediate tactical issue for Alonso.

Welbeck has already scored three goals in two EFL Cup starts since joining Chelsea and offers an experienced alternative through the middle.

What he cannot necessarily reproduce is the combination of movement, creativity and positional flexibility that has made Joao Pedro central to the relationship between Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers.

Why Joao Pedro is more than Chelsea's number nine

Alonso has been particularly impressed by the variety in Joao Pedro's game.

"As a profile of striker, he seems to be able to do everything," the Chelsea boss recently said.

"He reminds me of Benzema because he's good in the box, he's good out of the box, he's good coming to the left side, good with the head. He's very complete. He's intelligent."

That description explains why replacing him is more complicated than simply selecting another striker.

Joao Pedro regularly drops away from centre-backs, receives between the lines and creates space for Palmer and Rogers to attack.

He can also move into wider positions before returning to the penalty area, meaning Chelsea do not operate with a fixed front three.

That fluidity has been one of the most effective aspects of Alonso's attack.

Joao Pedro, Palmer and Rogers have already combined for 10 goals and 10 assists this season, with Chelsea scoring freely despite some problems at the opposite end of the pitch.

The Brazilian has also explained how his own movement changes depending on the player receiving possession.

When Palmer has the ball, Joao Pedro anticipates a pass into his run.

With Rogers, he is more likely to attack space created by the former Aston Villa player's ability to carry the ball and beat defenders.

Removing Joao Pedro therefore affects two relationships rather than one position.

© Iconsport / Daniel Weir, SPP Sport Press Photo. /Alamy Live News

How Alonso could adapt with Welbeck

Welbeck offers Chelsea a different type of threat.

The 35-year-old has already demonstrated that he can still finish chances, scoring against Luton Town before adding two more goals against Leeds United in the EFL Cup.

He also brings extensive Premier League experience and should be comfortable occupying Brentford's centre-backs.

However, Alonso may need to adjust the responsibilities around him.

Rather than asking Welbeck to imitate Joao Pedro's movements, Chelsea could allow the veteran to remain closer to goal and place more of the creative burden on Palmer and Rogers.

That would give the Blues a more conventional reference point in attack, while potentially creating greater space behind Welbeck for the two attacking midfielders.

It could also change the way Chelsea progress possession.

Joao Pedro often gives midfielders an additional passing option by dropping deeper, so his absence may require Palmer to receive the ball more frequently between the lines.

Rogers, meanwhile, could be asked to carry a greater share of the ball progression from the left.

Emmanuel Emegha represents another possible option if he is fit enough to feature.

His pace and ability to attack the space behind a defence could give Alonso something Welbeck does not, particularly against teams willing to defend higher up the pitch.

Yet Emegha would not represent a like-for-like replacement either.

That is ultimately the problem Chelsea must solve.

Welbeck can replace Joao Pedro on the team sheet and Emegha can offer an alternative profile, but neither possesses exactly the same combination of qualities.

For one match, that may simply require Alonso to adapt.

The greater test will be whether Chelsea can maintain the chemistry of an attack built around Joao Pedro's ability to connect almost every part of it.