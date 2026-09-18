Preview: Schalke 04 vs Elversberg - prediction, team news, lineups

In a crucial battle for Bundesliga survival, Schalke 04 will welcome Elversberg to VELTINS-Arena on Sunday.

Both sides earned promotion to the top flight last season, and after three matchweeks Schalke are 11th with four points, whereas Elversberg are sixth with six points.

Match preview

The hosts head into the weekend's game with winning momentum having swept aside Union Berlin 3-1 on September 11, a game in which they prevented their opponents from scoring until deep into second-half stoppage time.

Schalke also managed to earn a point in matchweek two after forcing Bayern Munich to settle for a goalless stalemate, and their defensive resilience has been a major positive so far this season.

Head coach Miron Muslic's side have not been particularly productive this campaign considering they have scored just four goals in the league.

The club's only clash at home was their draw with Bayern on September 5, and that extended their unbeaten streak at VELTINS-Arena to 15 games.

Schalke won 11 of those contests at home, with one of those victories a 1-0 success against the visitors in November 2025.

© Iconsport / Bernd Thissen/dpa

Elversberg's season hit a stumbling block last weekend, when they were beaten 2-1 by Bayern Munich in matchweek three of 2026-27.

The visitors' campaign will not be defined by a loss to the best team in Germany, and the defeat should not detract from the fact they have already won against Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Manager Vincent Wagner will be delighted by the performances of his team in the final third given they have netted 11 goals in four matches in all competitions, though they have already conceded on eight occasions.

The club's loss to Schalke in November 2025 was not their only defeat against their hosts, with their opponents winning both games in the 2. Bundesliga in 2025-26.

Elversberg ended last season winless in their final five fixtures on the road, drawing three times, but they have won both of their away clashes this term by an aggregate scoreline of 7-4.

Schalke 04 Bundesliga form:

L

D

W

Schalke 04 form (all competitions):

W

L

D

W

Elversberg Bundesliga form:

W

W

L

Elversberg form (all competitions):

W

W

W

L

Team News

© Iconsport / , Eibner Pressefoto, Eibner-Pressefoto / Alamy / Alexander Neis

Schalke's only two confirmed absentees are forwards Emil Hojlund and Dejan Ljubicic, with the pair dealing with respective Achilles and knee issues.

Chukwubuike Adamu is certain to start as a number nine, and while he registered an assist against Union, he will hope attackers Kenan Karaman and Adil Aouchiche can help him score his first goal of the season.

As for Elversberg, there are some concerns about the availability of number 10 Francis Onyeka, who is dealing with a knock.

Should the 19-year-old miss out, expect to see Noah Darvich positioned in an advanced role behind centre-forward David Mokwa.

Midfielders Felix Keidel and Lukasz Poreba may be stationed ahead of central defenders Lukas Pinckert and Maximilian Rohr.

Schalke 04 possible starting lineup:

Karius; Becker, Katic, Kurucay; Dina Ebimbe, El-Faouzi, Tanaka, Gosens; Karaman, Aouchiche; Adamu

Elversberg possible starting lineup:

Kristof; Gyamerah, Pinckert, Rohr, Gunther; Keidel, Poreba; Petkov, Darvich, Krattenmacher; Mokwa

We say: Schalke 04 1-1 Elversberg

Sunday's clash will be a fascinating watch, with Schalke's defence set to be seriously tested by Elversberg's strong attack.

Perhaps the two teams will cancel each other out, though neither should be disappointed by taking a point.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.