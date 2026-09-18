Sunderland injury news: Omar Alderete, Habib Diarra, Romaine Mundle latest ahead of Man City trip

Sunderland defender Omar Alderete reportedly picked up an injury during Wednesday's Europa League match against AZ Alkmaar.

Regis Le Bris's Black Cats returned to the continental stage for the first time in over 50 years earlier in the week, when a second-half penalty from diminutive attacker Enzo Le Fee secured maximum points.

The North-East giants are back in domestic action on Sunday at the home of the Premier League title challengers, with Manchester City aiming to preserve their flawless record at the start of the top-flight term.

Enzo Maresca's side have less time to recover for this weekend's contest after a Thursday clash with Norwich City in the EFL Cup, however, it was hardly a major effort to progress for a talented squad.

A rotated Man City XI dispatched the Championship Canaries by five goals without reply, even enjoying the luxury of handing talismanic striker Erling Haaland the night off ahead of a Premier League test on Sunday.

© Iconsport / Sandra Ruhaut

Sunderland suffer Alderete injury blow?

According to Paraguayan outlet VS Sports, Alderete came off in the 52nd minute against AZ Alkmaar on Wednesday night because of an injury, with the defender limping out of action at the Stadium of Light.

That being said, the report suggests that the 29-year-old is still expected to be chosen by Paraguay head coach Gustavo Alfaro for upcoming friendlies against Bolivia during the September/October international window.

As a result, Alderete's availability for Sunderland ahead of the match at Manchester City on Sunday is up in the air, with Fantasy Football Scout stating that no further updates were provided by Le Bris on Friday (September 18).

In the case that the defender is unable to feature at the Etihad, it is likely that Sunderland cult hero Dan Ballard is drafted into the visitors' XI to partner Tottenham Hotspur loanee Kevin Danso.

Focusing on the attack, after earning starts against Hull City and AZ Alkmaar in the EFL Cup and Europa League respectively over the past fortnight, summer signing Malick Fofana could make his full Premier League debut on Sunday.

© Iconsport / Ben Roberts/Every Second Media

Alderete to join Diarra, Mundle in medical room?

Alderete is supposedly set to join winger Romaine Mundle on the treatment table, with the 23-year-old Englishman understood to be ruled out of the final Sunderland match before the three-week break.

The Black Cats promotion-winner sustained a knee injury earlier this month and has not featured since a one-minute cameo in the Premier League home victory over Fulham August 30.

Also playing last in that success over the Cottagers at the Stadium of Light, Habib Diarra is believed to be unavailable for the trip to the blue side of Manchester because of a hamstring problem.