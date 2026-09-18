PSG news: Why Kvaratskhelia deal is being pushed before Ballon d'Or resul

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly keen to make progress on a new contract for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia before the Ballon d'Or result, as the European champions look to avoid a potential complication in negotiations with one of their most important attackers.

Kvaratskhelia is already tied to PSG until June 2029, meaning there is no immediate contractual pressure on the French champions.

However, his status within Luis Enrique's side has changed considerably since that deal was signed.

The Georgia international has become a central figure in a PSG team that has won back-to-back Champions League titles and is now among the leading candidates for football's biggest individual award.

According to L'Equipe, talks over a new contract are already advanced, with Paris keen to reward his increased importance.

A deal until June 2031 has been discussed, while a significant salary increase is also expected to form part of any agreement.

The timing is not accidental.

PSG would reportedly prefer to make substantial progress before the Ballon d'Or outcome rather than risk entering more difficult financial negotiations if Kvaratskhelia's individual status rises again.

Why PSG want Kvaratskhelia deal agreed early

Paris have recent experience of how quickly the balance of contract negotiations can change when one of their players receives major individual recognition.

Ousmane Dembele won the 2025 Ballon d'Or and has since been involved in lengthy discussions over an improved deal.

Those talks have now reportedly produced an agreement over a new contract until June 2030.

PSG are keen to avoid allowing Kvaratskhelia's situation to reach a similar stage.

The winger's existing contract provides the club with plenty of security, but an individual award such as the Ballon d'Or would inevitably strengthen his position when discussing salary and status.

That explains why Paris are moving before they have any contractual need to do so.

The objective is not simply to prevent a possible transfer.

It is to align Kvaratskhelia's terms with his growing importance while both sides are already discussing the future from a position of stability.

The 25-year-old has become integral to Luis Enrique's attacking structure and is now regarded alongside Dembele as one of the club's most influential forwards.

A new deal would therefore be as much a recognition of what has changed since his arrival as protection against future interest from elsewhere.

© Iconsport / Matthieu Mirville/ZUMA Press Wire

PSG moving early to protect attacking core

Kvaratskhelia is not the only attacker Paris are looking to secure.

Dembele's proposed extension until 2030 is understood to be almost complete, while Desire Doue has also received an offer despite already being contracted until 2029.

The France international has reportedly been offered terms running until either 2031 or 2032.

His case is at an earlier stage than Kvaratskhelia's, with discussions still described as informal, but PSG are again moving well before an expiry date becomes a concern.

Doue is also expected to receive a significant pay rise designed to reflect his increased importance within the first team.

The approach fits a wider contract strategy used by the club in recent seasons.

Rather than waiting until key players enter the final two years of their deals, PSG have increasingly attempted to reward progress and secure long-term commitments before uncertainty can develop.

Joao Neves, Willian Pacho and Fabian Ruiz are among the players whose futures have recently been addressed in a similar way.

For Kvaratskhelia, however, the Ballon d'Or adds another factor.

Paris cannot control the outcome of the award, but they can attempt to reduce its potential impact on negotiations.

That makes the coming weeks particularly significant.

PSG do not need to sell Kvaratskhelia and the Georgian is not approaching the end of his contract.

The urgency instead comes from how quickly his standing has risen.

Agreeing new terms before the Ballon d'Or result would allow Paris to secure one of their attacking pillars before another major individual achievement potentially changes the terms of the conversation.