Team News: Brighton vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 18 Sep 2026 15:00 , Last updated: 18 Sep 2026 16:38

The Premier League's leading attacking and defensive units do battle in Saturday's Amex showdown, which pits Brighton & Hove Albion against Arsenal.

The Gunners survived a penalty scare to sink Sunderland 2-0 last weekend, while the Seagulls soared to a 5-0 crushing of Coventry City.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news.

BRIGHTON

Out: Femi Azeez (thigh), Evan Ferguson (ankle), Zadok Yohanna (unspecified), Mats Wieffer (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (unspecified), Kaoru Mitoma (thigh), Yankuba Minteh (calf), Stefanos Tzimas (knee)

Doubtful: Michael Svoboda (knee), Jaouen Hadjam (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Dunk, Vuskovic, Boscagli; Gross, Ayari; Gomez, Yalcouye, De Cuyper; Kostoulas

ARSENAL

Out: William Saliba (back)

Doubtful: Jurrien Timber (fitness), Ben White (muscle), Cristhian Mosquera (muscle), Piero Hincapie (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Guimaraes, Rice; Saka, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz