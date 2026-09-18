JJ Gabriel: Fresh update delivered by Man United head coach Michael Carrick on 15-year-old star

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick said that the situation "will work itself out" when asked for an update on JJ Gabriel ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Fulham.

JJ Gabriel hit the headlines earlier this week when it was revealed that the 15-year-old had told Man United that he wants to leave Old Trafford.

The attacker is seen as one of the most gifted teenagers in world football, and his departure from Man United would be a major blow for the club.

It is understood that JJ Gabriel was unhappy with his lack of first-team minutes in pre-season, having only made one appearance off the bench against Atletico Madrid, while he also felt that he should have featured in the team's Champions League opener with Sabah.

Man United are believed to have rejected the teenager's formal request for his youth registration at the club to be terminated, but as he has an Irish contract through his father, a departure to a European club when he turns 16 on October 6 is possible.

© Iconsport / Sportimage/Alamy

JJ Gabriel has told Man United that he wants to leave

Real Madrid are believed to be at the head of the queue for the youngster.

After Man United's 3-2 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night, Carrick told Sky Sports News: "We have to be a little bit careful on that one. He's a 15-year-old boy.

"It's more about the welfare, the care and the attention of JJ as a child, really. He's certainly a young man. The situation is what it is, but we have to be careful about the exposure and how much we jump on that.”

Carrick was then asked for an update during his press conference on Friday, as Man United prepare to head down to London for Sunday's clash with Fulham.

"I’ll just repeat what I said. He’s a young boy, it’s important we don’t put anything out here, the exposure and scrutiny we have to be careful. We have to be sensible and think about him. The situation will work itself out," Carrick told reporters.

© Imago

Carrick on JJ Gabriel: "The situation will work itself out"

JJ Gabriel has a record of 29 goals and four assists in 32 appearances for Man United Under-18s, while he struck a hat-trick against Sabah Under-19s in the UEFA Youth League last week.

Man United had been planning to sign JJ Gabriel to scholarship terms on his 16th birthday, with a professional contract following a year later.

Despite the recent speculation, it is understood that Man United have not given up hope of keeping hold of the attacker, with high-level discussions ongoing.

The club's chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox are said to be speaking with JJ Gabriel's representatives.