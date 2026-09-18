Premier League Gameweek 5
Everton
Sep 19, 2026 3.00pm
Hill Dickinson Stadium
Ipswich

Team News: Everton vs. Ipswich injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Everton vs. Ipswich injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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Everton welcome newly-promoted Ipswich Town to the Hill Dickinson Stadium for gameweek five in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Toffees held Tottenham Hotspur to a goalless stalemate last weekend while the Tractor Boys beat Crystal Palace 3-2 away from home, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

EVERTON vs. IPSWICH TOWN

 

EVERTON

Out: Christian Norgaard (groin)

Doubtful: Merlin Rohl (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; Maitland-Niles, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Hackney; George, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry

IPSWICH

Out: Jack Taylor (knee)

Doubtful: Emersonn (thigh), Azor Matusiwa (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Scherpen; O'Shea, Diop, Greaves, Davis; Palacios, Lukic; Fatawu, Enciso, Clarke; Flemming

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