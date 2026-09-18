Team News: Newcastle vs. Hull City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Newcastle United welcome unbeaten Premier League side Hull City to St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Magpies were put to the sword 4-1 by Leeds United on Monday, while the Tigers picked up a point in a 2-2 draw at Chelsea last weekend, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

NEWCASTLE

Out: Dan Burn (ankle), Joelinton (thigh), William Osula (foot), Nico Gonzalez (concussion), Jacob Ramsey (thigh), Anthony Elanga (unspecified), Amar Dedic (hamstring), Ewen Jaouen (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Hornicek; Livramento, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Steur, L. Miley; Barnes, Fernandez-Pardo, Toure; Wissa

HULL

Out: Nobel Mendy (concussion), Ilyas Ansah (back), Jack Butland (shoulder), Charlie Hughes (groin), Hidemasa Morita (groin), Elliot Matazo (knee/ineligible), Darko Gyabi (thigh/ineligible)

Doubtful: Paddy McNair (foot), Matt Targett (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Tzolakis; Ajayi, Egan, Herrington; Coyle, Slater, Crooks, Giles; Belloumi, Stroud; McBurnie