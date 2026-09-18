Leeds United injury news: Daniel Farke provides major Harry Wilson, Ilia Gruev updates ahead of Crystal Palace clash

Leeds United head coach Daniel Farke has provided updates on the availability of Harry Wilson and Ilia Gruev ahead of this weekend.

The in-form Whites are preparing to face a leaky Crystal Palace side in the Premier League at Elland Road, where the Yorkshire outfit smashed Newcastle United 4-1 under the lights on Monday.

Taking his tally up to four top-flight strikes for 2026-27 in that mauling of the Magpies, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is arguably enjoying the best form of his career and was rewarded with a call-up for the upcoming England matches.

The towering striker joins Bayern Munich sensation Harry Kane as the recognised centre-forward options in Thomas Tuchel's squad for four matches in the UEFA Nations League A over a three-week period.

Despite his impressive start to the campaign for Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, Ivan Toney has failed to hold onto his place in the plans, whilst former Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has also been snubbed.

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Leeds boss Farke provides Wilson, Gruev updates

Speaking to the gathered media ahead of Sunday's clash at Elland Road with Crystal Palace, Leeds head coach Farke provided a worrying update on the injury situation of summer arrival Wilson.

"Sadly Harry Wilson is out for this game with a quadriceps injury," said the German boss in his pre-match press conference on Friday (September 18) afternoon.

"He reported some problems after the last game and also during this training week. He will probably also miss the Wales games so not good news for him."

Farke was able to hand Leeds supporters a more positive soundbite on midfield Gruev, who has not featured at all so far this season as he recovers from a serious knee problem picked up in May.

"After this long-term injury, it was important to get his first minutes in the Under-21s game. He played nearly 90 minutes, it was good for his confidence and his body. He is available for the weekend," said Farke when quizzed on the Bulgarian midfielder.

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Which games could Wilson miss?

As confirmed by Farke, Wilson will be sidelined for Sunday afternoon's visit of Crystal Palace to Elland Road, where Leeds will look to extend their unbeaten Premier League start to five matches.

The injury news is also a major blow for the hopes of Wales in UEFA Nations League A, with Craig Bellamy's side playing four matches over the September/October international break against Portugal, Denmark and Norway.

Wales have been drawn into a particularly tough group - even by League A standards - and it is possible that they are out of contention for a top-two finish before Wilson can feature in the competition, potentially in November.