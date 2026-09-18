Team News: Nottingham Forest vs. Coventry City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Clashing in the Premier League for the first time in the current millennium, Nottingham Forest and Coventry City do battle at the City Ground on Saturday evening.

The Tricky Trees left it late to beat Aston Villa 2-1 and post their first win of the campaign last time out, but Frank Lampard's side remain winless and goalless after a 5-0 humbling at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Nikola Milenkovic (hamstring), Nicolo Savona (knee)

Doubtful: Jair Cunha (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Aina, Diomande, Murillo; Munoz, Schlager, McAtee, Williams; Gibbs-White; Jesus, Delap

COVENTRY CITY

Out: Haji Wright (thigh), Kaine Kesler-Hayden (thigh), Josh Eccles (calf), Luke Woolfenden (knee), Taiwo Awoniyi (suspended)

Doubtful: Aurele Amenda (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Rushworth; Mfuni, Thomas, Pinnock; Van Ewijk, Grimes, Onyeka, Dasilva; Rudoni, Hamer; Simms