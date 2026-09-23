Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'take interest' in £26m Chelsea target

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined a long list of clubs showing an interest in Feyenoord midfielder Gjivai Zechiel ahead of the January transfer window.

Spurs spent over £300m during the summer transfer window, but they are yet to reap the rewards of that outlay, with the club struggling at the bottom of the Premier League table after five games.

The North London club signed Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes on big-money deals, but they are still looking to strengthen their midfield options.

Tottenham register interest in Gjivai Zechiel?

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According to a report from TeamTalk, Tottenham have registered an interest in Zechiel, but they are likely to face competition from a host of clubs.

The 22-year-old midfielder has developed into one of the most exciting players in the Eredivisie, with several Premier League clubs now circling around him.

Zechiel has made a strong impression during the 2026-27 campaign after spending time on loan at Sparta Rotterdam and Utrecht.

The young midfielder has registered five goals and four assists in the new campaign already, and he is valued at around £26m.

Chelsea also tracking Gjivai Zechiel?

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The report adds that several Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest, have also taken an interest in Zechiel.

Liverpool scouts have also reportedly checked on the Dutchman, with the Reds drawing up plans to strengthen their midfield in the summer window.

After missing out on Lamine Camara on deadline day, Chelsea are still actively looking to bolster their midfield, with money available following Enzo Fernandez's record-breaking departure to Manchester City.

Chelsea are particularly interested in signing Zechiel, who is capable of operating as either a deep-lying midfielder or an advanced playmaker.

While the Blues are keeping a close eye on Zechiel, they are also reportedly checking on other options such as Alex Scott and Adam Wharton.