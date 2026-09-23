Joao Pedro issues unusual statement after signing new Chelsea contract amid latest injury update

Joao Pedro has taken an unusual step to explain his decision to commit his future to Chelsea with a new contract.

The Brazilian has been rewarded with the No.9 shirt and an extension until 2034 after an impressive first season at Stamford Bridge.

However, the forward is currently sidelined with a knee injury that has also ruled him out of Brazil's upcoming internationals.

What has Joao Pedro said about his new Chelsea contract?

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Pedro joined Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion for £60m and enjoyed an outstanding 2025-26 campaign, scoring 20 goals across all competitions.

He has now explained his decision to stay at Stamford Bridge in a lengthy statement posted on LinkedIn rather than his usual social media channels.

The 24-year-old reflected on winning the FIFA Club World Cup, being named Chelsea's Player of the Season by supporters and taking on the No.9 shirt before explaining why he believes staying represents the right decision for his career.

“I believe in where this club is going, I believe in the people around me, and I want to be part of what comes next,” Pedro wrote.

“That's why I'm so proud to have committed my future to Chelsea and to continue this journey with the club.”

What is the latest on Joao Pedro's injury?

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Pedro missed Chelsea's 3-0 defeat to Brentford last Friday with a suspected knee injury, subsequently withdrawing from the Brazil squad for their extended international break.

Reports from his home country claim the forward is expected to spend around three weeks on the sidelines, meaning he would miss Brazil's friendly double-header against Australia.

If that recovery timeline proves accurate, Pedro should be available when Chelsea return to Premier League action against AFC Bournemouth after the international break.

That would be a major boost for Xabi Alonso, with Pedro having quickly established himself as one of Chelsea's most important attacking players since his £60m arrival.