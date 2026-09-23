Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'adamant' that Mauro Icardi decision correct as Roberto De Zerbi's attackers struggle

Tottenham Hotspur are reported to be against signing Mauro Icardi despite their offensive woes.

The September international break came at a good time for Spurs, who find themselves bottom of the Premier League table after five matchweeks, while they have also scored just twice.

Few supporters would have predicted that the club would have started so poorly, especially after they spent in the region of £350m on signings in the summer.

Their attacking additions have struggled all season, and it has come as no surprise to see them linked with more forwards.

However, Football Insider report that Roberto De Zerbi's side have no intention of signing striker Icardi despite the fact he is available as a free agent.

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Mauro Icardi to Spurs: Why have Tottenham rejected striker?

Icardi enjoyed a productive season in the Turkish Super Lig last term, scoring 14 times in the league for Galatasaray, and that was the 10th season in which he netted at least 10 times.

Those campaigns included spells at Sampdoria, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, but the forward is now 33 and is no longer at his best level.

The Argentinian is much less mobile than he used to be, while some reports have also suggested that his career has been dogged by attitude problems.

Introducing a potentially disruptive character into the dressing room at a pivotal time could be disastrous for De Zerbi, who needs fans back onside quickly.

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How can Roberto De Zerbi improve Tottenham's attack?

De Zerbi has opted to use midfielder Mateus Fernandes as a number 10 in the opening stages of the season, a position that the Portuguese is not particularly suited to.

The return of James Maddison to an attacking midfield role would not only help the team produce more in the final third, but it would also allow them to be more stable as Fernandes could then be positioned deeper.

However, both Omar Marmoush and Savio will demand to start as many games as possible, giving the manager little room to make significant changes to his dysfunctional frontline.