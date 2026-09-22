Preview: Qatar vs Bahrain - prediction, team news, lineups

Reigning Gulf Cup champions Bahrain kick off their 2026 campaigns against Qatar at the Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah on Thursday.

Both teams have been drawn in Group B alongside the United Arab Emirates and Yemen, with all four nations vying for a knockout spot.

Match preview

After a disappointing Arab Cup campaign, Qatar’s footballing reputation suffered further on the global stage at the 2026 World Cup in North America, managing just a draw and two defeats to bow out at the group stage once again.

Julen Lopetegui’s side conceded 10 goals and scored just twice - the same number of red cards they received - en route to finishing bottom of Group B in their second World Cup appearance, having hosted the tournament four years ago.

Since booking their World Cup place with a 2-1 win over the UAE in October 2025, the Maroons are winless in nine matches (D3, L6), failing to score in five and keeping just one clean sheet.

While Lopetegui’s position is not under immediate threat, the 60-year-old knows his side must deliver an improved Gulf Cup performance to atone for disappointments both in the last edition, which ended in an early exit, and in recent months.

A strong start against Bahrain would help set the tone, but Qatar have a poor record against their upcoming opponents, winning just one of the last 19 meetings over the past 23 years.

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Like Qatar, Bahrain also featured in last December’s Arab Cup but crashed out in disappointing fashion, though they did manage to win a dead rubber against Sudan to finish bottom of Group D with three points from three matches.

With no World Cup duty on the horizon, Dragan Talajic’s side had a relatively light summer, playing just once: a 2-0 defeat away to Georgia after their friendly with Syria, scheduled for June 9, was called off.

The Reds now travel to Saudi Arabia to defend their Gulf Cup crown after lifting the title in 2024 - their second triumph in three editions - making them the competition’s most successful team over the past decade.

Bahrain have reached the knockout stage in each of their last four Gulf Cup campaigns, so supporters will naturally expect a repeat despite being drawn in a tough group alongside two other former champions.

Having conceded in 14 of their 15 matches since the start of 2025, Bahrain will need to tighten up defensively to avoid a first group-stage exit at this tournament since 2014.

Qatar form (all competitions):

L

L

D

D

L

L

Bahrain form (all competitions):

L

W

L

L

W

L

Team News

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Hassan Al-Haydos was Qatar’s only goalscorer at the World Cup, netting his 42nd international goal to move into third place in the country’s all-time scoring charts.

Real Valladolid’s Homam Ahmed is the only member of the current Qatar squad playing outside the country, with Lopetegui once again opting for a core of home-based players.

Ahmed Alaaeldin was on target in the most recent meeting between Thursday’s opponents and will look to deliver again.

Eighteen-year-old Ali Al-Doseri could make his international debut for Bahrain after receiving his first senior call-up.

Sayed Dhiya Saeed is set to win his 140th cap and become just the fifth player in the nation’s history to reach that milestone.

Qatar possible starting lineup:

Abunada; Al-Brake, Laye, Khoukhi, Miguel; Boudiaf, Fathi, Hatem; Al-Haydos, Afif, Junior

Bahrain possible starting lineup:

Lutfalla; Al-Khalasi, Al Hayam, Benaddi, Emmanuel; Saber, Saeed; Marhoon, Al Aswad, Madan; Romaihi

We say: Qatar 2-1 Bahrain

Bahrain have history on their side in this fixture, and Qatar’s recent poor form will give their opponents extra reason to be optimistic.

However, we are backing Lopetegui’s side to edge a narrow win and kick off their Gulf Cup campaign on a positive note.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.