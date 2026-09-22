Reijnders' frank admission on why leaving Man City for Saudi Arabia was impossible to refuse

Tijjani Reijnders has spoken candidly about his decision to leave Manchester City for Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah this summer, revealing that the financial offer put to him was simply too significant to decline — and that he made the choice with full awareness of how it might be perceived.

The Dutch midfielder arrived at the Etihad Stadium in June 2025 from AC Milan for around £47m, making 47 appearances across all competitions with seven goals and eight assists. He was, however, increasingly a rotation option rather than a regular starter in the most important fixtures. When Al-Qadsiah made their move, Manchester City were willing to let him leave provided the fee was at least recovered, and the Saudi club met that requirement with a £52m deal.

Juventus, Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid all expressed interest in the 28-year-old during the summer window, but none were able to match what the Saudi side placed on the table.

Manchester City transfer news: Reijnders' frank explanation

Speaking to the Dutch press after completing the move, Reijnders was notably open about his motivations.

'After my career, I do not want to have to work anymore,' he said. 'The salary on offer there… how could you refuse an offer like that, whether as a player or as a human being? We can all sit here and play the moralists and say, "I would not do that." But I think most people would say yes to a sum like that.'

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He continued: 'I chose security. I am not going to lie about that. By signing this contract, I can make sure that even my grandchildren will be financially secure — so why would I not do it?'

Reijnders is reported to have agreed a five-year deal worth a total of around £85m, making it one of the most lucrative contracts signed by a Dutch player in recent years.

Manchester City transfer news: life in Saudi Arabia so far

The decision appears to have benefited Reijnders on the pitch as well as off it. He had not felt fully settled at Manchester City, and Al-Qadsiah have given him a regular starting role from the outset. He has scored three goals in six appearances, five of which as a starter, making an immediate impact in the Saudi Pro League.

Reijnders has also been called up by Netherlands head coach Xavi for the September international break, confirming that the Saudi move has not affected his standing in the national team picture.