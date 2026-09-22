Tottenham transfer news: Spurs put 'plans in place' to strengthen pivotal position in January window

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly drawn up plans to sign a new striker in the January transfer window.

Spurs splashed out over £300m in the summer window, including the attacking additions of Omar Marmoush, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Savio.

However, their new signings have failed to make a positive impact in what has proven to be a difficult start to the Premier League season.

Roberto De Zerbi's side failed to score in any of their opening four league games before finding the net twice in the closing stages of Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa, leaving them rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table.

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Spurs planning to make striker signing

However, those goals came from Conor Gallagher and Jan-Paul van Hecke, meaning Spurs are still waiting for one of their forwards to score this season.

According to Football Insider, Spurs have already put 'plans in place to strengthen the number nine position in the January transfer window.

The report claims that the club want to sign a 'proven top-level' centre-forward who will be able to 'hit the ground running'.

That said, the north London club will need to sanction departures before they can recruit a striker in the new year.

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What is De Zerbi's current striker situation?

De Zerbi can currently call upon Marmoush and Dominic Solanke as his main centre-forward options.

However, Marmoush has failed to score in his first five matches, while Solanke has netted just once in seven competitive games and has struggled with injury in the last couple of seasons.

Richarlison, meanwhile, is still at the club but is no part of De Zerbi's plans after being left out of Tottenham's Premier League squad.

As it stands, Richarlison will sit on the sidelines for the remainder of 2026 before leaving in the January window.