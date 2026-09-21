Spurs transfer news: 'Two offers rejected' for wantaway Richarlison

Tottenham Hotspur have allegedly rejected two more offers for Richarlison.

Roberto De Zerbi has already made it clear that the wantaway forward will not play for Spurs during 2026-27.

Meanwhile, a move to Brazilian club Vasco da Gama failed to materialise, with one of the team's directors revealing why the attacker did not finalise a move to the Brasileiro outfit.

With the vast majority of transfer windows having shut for the remainder of 2026, Richarlison's options are considerably limited.

Nevertheless, it appears that a club from the United Arab Emirates hold an interest in the 29-year-old.

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Which club has joined Richarlison race?

According to ESPN Brazil journalist Bruno Andrade, Shabab Al Ahli have been in contact with Spurs over a deal.

However, despite it being claimed that two offers have been made, Spurs have chosen to turn down the approaches.

The report alleges that Spurs intend to retain Richarlison's services until the end of 2026 in order to consider better proposals.

Richarlison is also said to have had little interest in making the switch to the United Arab Emirates.

Spurs have allegedly rejected a request from Richarlison for a mutual contract termination, essentially leaving him in limbo for nearly three-and-a-half months.

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Richarlison left with no options?

Unless there is a change of stance from Spurs or the player, Richarlison will have to sit out the remainder of the year.

A scenario may play out where an interested party are able to negotiate terms with Spurs in order for a transfer to go through on January 1.

That said, Richarlison is seemingly in line to go through the motions for the foreseeable future, looking to stay fit before taking on his next challenge.