Tottenham games Pedro Porro could miss with hamstring injury as Spain withdrawal confirmed

Spain have confirmed that Pedro Porro has pulled out of the squad for their upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures after sustaining an injury in Tottenham Hotspur's loss to Aston Villa.

The Lilywhites' wait for a first Premier League win of the season continues following their agonising 3-2 loss to Villa, whom Porro was forced off against after just 19 minutes.

The right-back - who had previously missed fixtures with Liverpool and Everton with a minor muscular issue - stayed down on the turf after attempting a tackle and was seen banging the ground in frustration.

Porro's glum expression suggested that the defender knew his afternoon was done, and the World Cup winner was subsequently withdrawn for Archie Gray.

The exact severity of Porro's injury is yet to be ascertained, but shortly after full time, the Spanish Football Federation confirmed that the 27-year-old would not take part in September and October's internationals.

Tottenham's Pedro Porro pulls out of Spain squad through injury

© Iconsport / PA Images

"Spanish international Pedro Porro has been ruled out of the squad announced by Luis de la Fuente for the UEFA Nations League after suffering an injury in the match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Aston Villa FC on Saturday, September 19," an RFEF statement read.

Spain have not nominated a replacement for Porro, who will miss matches against England, Croatia and Czechia in League A Group 3 of the Nations League.

Roberto De Zerbi offered a brief update on Porro at full time, revealing that the defender had hurt his hamstring, although he is keeping his fingers crossed that the problem is not serious.

"Listen, Pedro, I said after the World Cup, I said the management of Pedro should be different," De Zerbi told SpursPlay, as quoted by The Standard.

"Because after the World Cup, [there are] many games. I don't know what the problem is. It's a hamstring, I think. Hopefully, it's not a big problem."

Which Tottenham games could Pedro Porro miss through injury?

© Iconsport / SPI

Thanks to the extended international break, there is a chance that Porro will not miss a single Tottenham fixture, if the 27-year-old's problem is indeed a minor one.

A Grade 1 hamstring injury may only take two weeks to heal, meaning that the Spain international would be fully fit again in time for Spurs' first game back against Manchester United on October 10.

However, if Porro has sustained a Grade 2 injury, the right-back may be sidelined for six weeks, thus ruling him out of October games against Man Utd, Coventry City, Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

A Grade 3 injury - a complete tear - would likely keep Porro out for the rest of the calendar year, although the former Manchester City man has almost certainly avoided such a fate.

As Spurs sold Djed Spence to Inter Milan in the summer without signing a replacement, Gray is the only other recognised right-back option in Tottenham's ranks, although Tosin Adarabioyo and Jan Paul van Hecke are emergency alternatives.