Tottenham vs Aston Villa: How many games Spurs have failed to win after conceding first

Tottenham Hotspur's nightmare start to the 2026-27 Premier League campaign continued after suffering a 3-2 defeat against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Spurs have now lost 50 of their 141 Premier League games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and they are yet to pick up a win after their opening five matches.

Despite spending over £300m on new signings in the summer, Roberto De Zerbi seems to be struggling to find his best system, with Spurs booed by the home fans after the game.

Despite enjoying 63.8% possession, Spurs went 3-0 down, with Johan Manzambi, Nicolas Jackson and Emiliano Buendia finding the net for Villa.

They pulled one back through Conor Gallagher, while Jan Paul van Hecke struck in stoppage time, but it was too late to salvage an equaliser.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa: Shocking stat emerges

© Iconsport / Harvey Murphy/News Images/Sipa USA

Despite having a wealth of attacking options at their disposal, Spurs have managed just two goals so far, with both coming in this game.

They have conceded eight goals already, but what is particularly concerning is the team's inability to find a response once they fall behind.

According to TNT Sports, since November 2024, Tottenham have failed to win a single game whenever they have trailed.

During that period, the north London club have played 48 games and lost 37 of them after conceding first, which is a staggering record for a top-flight Premier League club.

Tottenham shocking stat: De Zerbi must identify problem

© Iconsport / Paul Marriott / Alamy

More than the addition of new players, the main problem highlighted by several previous managers has been Tottenham's poor mentality.

In fact, De Zerbi has also launched a scathing attack on his side's fragile mentality this season, and Spurs need to find a way to overcome that psychological barrier.

It is not rocket science, nor is there an obvious quick fix, but ultimately, the manager needs to instil a winning mentality within the team.