Saturday's Premier League results & roundup: Arsenal pecked by the Seagulls as Everton, Newcastle win

The Premier League provided another thrilling afternoon of football on Saturday, with three fixtures taking centre stage.

Reigning Premier League champions Arsenal were left stunned after Brighton & Hove Albion handed the Gunners their first defeat of the season, while Everton and Newcastle United also secured home victories against newly-promoted duo Ipswich Town and Hull City respectively.

Here, Sports Mole provides a roundup of Saturday's Premier League action.

Brighton 3-0 Arsenal: Gunners pecked by the Seagulls

Brighton & Hove Albion secured a sensational 3-0 win against Arsenal, handing the stunned Gunners their first defeat of the Premier League season.

Pascall Gross gave the Seagulls a deserved lead with a fabulous strike off the right-hand post, with Charalampos Kostoulas then doubling their lead with another superb strike from range just before half-time.

Brighton were once again on the front foot from the restart, and the Seagulls added to their fantastic afternoon when Chema Andres powered home a header just before the hour mark.

The Seagulls continued to have chances as the game progressed, and although they were unable to find the fourth of the match, Fabian Hurzeler will be left delighted by the victory against the champions.

The result means Brighton climb to third in the Premier League standings, just two points behind second-placed Arsenal.

Everton 1-0 Ipswich: Barry goal secures narrow Toffees win

Everton's unbeaten start to the Premier League season continued on Saturday, defeating newly-promoted Ipswich Town 1-0 at Hill Dickinson.

The Toffees made a swift start to the game when James Tarkowski's shot cannoned off Thierno Barry and found the back of the net, giving Everton the lead after 11 minutes.

Both teams continued to trade chances, and Everton eventually thought they had doubled their lead through another Barry goal on the hour mark, only for VAR to rule it out due to an offside.

Ipswich Town were reduced to 10 men shortly after as Abdul Fatawu was handed a second yellow card for simulation, and although the opportunities kept coming for both teams, Everton ultimately held on to their 1-0 lead.

Victory for Everton means they climb to fifth in the Premier League table, while Ipswich Town are 11th in the standings.

Newcastle 2-1 Hull: Magpies hand Tigers first defeat

YOU'RE MY SUPER LEWIS HALLLLLLL!!!!!!!!!! ? pic.twitter.com/9R3blHOmuz — Newcastle United (@NUFC) September 19, 2026

Newcastle United handed newly-promoted Hull City their first defeat of the Premier League season on Saturday, claiming a hard-fought 2-1 victory at St. James' Park.

The Magpies flew out of the blocks from the first whistle, with Joe Willock scoring inside three minutes before Lewis Hall added a second only four minutes later.

Yoane Wissa had the opportunity to settle the match when Newcastle were awarded a penalty just before the break, but Konstantinos Tzolakis kept his side in the game with a superb stop.

Substitute Mohamed Ali-Cho arrived from the bench and scored only four minutes later for Hull City to make it a nervy ending for Newcastle, with the Magpies' backs against the wall as the Tigers pushed for a late equaliser.

However, Newcastle managed to survive the onslaught to seal the three points and hand Hull City their first defeat in the Premier League this season.

Newcastle, as a result, climb to eighth in the standings, only behind ninth-placed Hull City on goal difference.