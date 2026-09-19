Preview: Pachuca vs Club Tijuana - prediction, team news, lineups

Club Tijuana will hope to avoid being taken out of the Liga MX's top eight when they face hosts Pachuca on Monday at Estadio Hidalgo.

The away side come into the clash in eighth with 13 points after seven league fixtures, whereas the hosts are 10th with 11 points after eight matchweeks.

Match preview

Pachuca started their league campaign in poor fashion, taking just three points from their first four games, but they have since taken eight from a possible 12.

Their most recent result was 3-0 success against Atlante on September 12, with all three of their goals scored by the 38th minute.

Head coach Benjamin Mora will not only be pleased that that victory was his team's second in a row, but also by the fact they have now kept two consecutive clean sheets.

Tuzos' performances at home have still not been strong despite their overall form, with the club having lost two and drawn one of their three league clashes at Estadio Hidalgo.

Pachuca conceded six goals in those three home matches, though they did find the back of the net on four occasions.

© Imago / Emilio Franco

Club Tijuana currently occupy a place in the Liga MX's championship playoff group, and while they are six points from first-placed Toluca, they boast the advantage of a game in hand.

Los Xolos lost 1-0 aganist Queretaro FC on September 12, and they have now kept just one clean sheet in their last seven games.

That defeat was also the second time in three fixtures that Sebastian Abreu's side suffered a loss, whereas they had won five of their prior eight top-flight outings, while also remaining unbeaten.

The visitors' record against their hosts has been strong in recent seasons, and a victory on Monday would be their third consecutive triumph over Pachuca.

Club Tijuana will hope to earn their first win on the road in five contests, with the team having drawn three and lost one of their four most recent away clashes.

Pachuca Liga MX form:

L

L

D

D

W

W

Pachuca form (all competitions):

W

L

D

D

W

W

Club Tijuana Liga MX form:

W

D

W

L

W

L

Club Tijuana form (all competitions):

L

L

W

L

W

L

Team News

© Imago / ImagenShop

There is no reason for Pachuca to deviate from the XI that won last time out, so expect to see Eduardo Bauermann and Sergio Barreto stationed in the heart of defence.

In the middle of the pitch, the most likely candidates for the team's double pivot are Sergio Rodriguez and Christian Rivera.

Former Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion striker Salomon Rondon scored against Atlante, and he is set to lead the line once again.

As for the visitors, Mourad El Ghezouani may be trusted to start as the club's number nine, flanked by wingers Adonis Preciado and Francisco Gonzalez.

Ivan Tona could be used at the base of a midfield three, while Jackson Porozo and Jesus Gomez are likely to lead the club's backline.

Pachuca possible starting lineup:

Moreno; Sanchez, Bauermann, Barreto, Venegas; Rodriguez, Rivera; Kenedy, Bautista, Idrissi; Rondon

Club Tijuana possible starting lineup:

Rodriguez; Arciga, Porozo, Gomez, Vega; Padilla, Tona, Mora; Gonzalez, El Ghezouani, Preciado

We say: Pachuca 1-0 Club Tijuana

The poor form of the visitors makes it difficult to back them, especially as they have struggled defensively for some time.

Pachuca's improved form has been built on their defence, and they should feel confident about their ability to keep Club Tijuana out.

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