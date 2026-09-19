Tottenham vs Aston Villa: Damning Spurs, Arsenal stat emerges after milestone defeat

Spurs suffered yet another defeat in the Premier League after losing 3-2 to Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. The home side were booed off at the final whistle, and they look like a team in real crisis despite spending over £300m on new signings in the summer.

Goals from Johan Manzambi, Nicolas Jackson and Emiliano Buendia gave Villa a 3-0 lead, and while Spurs produced a late fightback, it was not enough in the end. Conor Gallagher scored in the 86th minute, while Jan Paul van Hecke struck in stoppage time, but it could not prevent Tottenham from suffering their third Premier League defeat in five matches. Spurs have now dropped to 18th in the Premier League table following that result, but a worrying statistic about their home form should be a major concern.

Damning Tottenham, Arsenal stat emerges

© Iconsport / Harvey Murphy/News Images/Sipa USA

According to Opta Joe, Spurs have now lost 50 of their 141 Premier League games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In contrast, this is as many defeats as their bitter derby rivals Arsenal have suffered in 382 top-flight matches at the Emirates Stadium.

Last season, Tottenham lost 10 matches on home soil and won just three, and it seems the same pattern has continued in the present campaign.

Spurs have yet to register a Premier League win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season, drawing one and losing two.

Arsenal are in league of their own

© Iconsport / Alfie Cosgrove/News Images

Many strong Premier League sides bank on their home form, and Arsenal are no exception, as they picked up 15 wins at the Emirates last season while losing just twice.

This season, the Gunners have won both of their home matches so far and have maintained a perfect start to the campaign, picking up 12 points from four matches.

The gulf between the two sides is clearly visible, and while Spurs have attempted to assemble an expensive squad, Roberto De Zerbi is struggling to mould them into a cohesive unit.