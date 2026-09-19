Team News: Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Real Madrid will continue their 2026-27 La Liga campaign against Atletico Madrid on Sunday.
Los Blancos are currently second in the La Liga table on 15 points, while Atletico are fourth in the division on 13 points, and here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.
ATLETICO MADRID VS. REAL MADRID
ATLETICO MADRID
Out: None
Doubtful: Julian Alvarez (muscle), Pablo Barrios (muscle), Alexander Sorloth (muscle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Oblak; Llorente, Romero, Le Normand, Grimaldo; Lee, Koke, Cardoso, Baena; David, Lookman
REAL MADRID
Out: Eder Militao (muscle), Rodrygo (knee), Ferland Mendy (hip)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Tchouameni; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe