Team News: Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Real Madrid will continue their 2026-27 La Liga campaign against Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Los Blancos are currently second in the La Liga table on 15 points, while Atletico are fourth in the division on 13 points, and here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

ATLETICO MADRID

Out: None

Doubtful: Julian Alvarez (muscle), Pablo Barrios (muscle), Alexander Sorloth (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Oblak; Llorente, Romero, Le Normand, Grimaldo; Lee, Koke, Cardoso, Baena; David, Lookman

REAL MADRID

Out: Eder Militao (muscle), Rodrygo (knee), Ferland Mendy (hip)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Tchouameni; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe