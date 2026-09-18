Preview: Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid - prediction, team news, lineups

Metropolitano Stadium will host the latest instalment of the Madrid derby on Sunday afternoon, as Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid lock horns in Spain's top flight.

Real Madrid are currently second in the La Liga table on 15 points, three points behind the reigning champions Barcelona, while Atletico are fourth in the division on 13 points.

Match preview

Atletico boast a record of four wins, one draw and one defeat from their six league matches this season, with 13 points leaving them in fourth position in the table.

Diego Simeone's side had a poor start to September, losing 3-0 to Athletic Bilbao in La Liga before suffering a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League.

However, the response from the Red and Whites has been impressive, recording a 3-0 victory over Real Sociedad before beating Osasuna 4-0 last time out.

Atletico suffered a 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid in the last clash between the two sides in March, but it was incredibly 5-2 to the Red and Whites on home soil last term.

Simeone's team were unable to launch a title challenge last season, ultimately finishing fourth in the division, 25 points behind the champions Barcelona, who look even stronger this term.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Real Madrid, meanwhile, will enter this match off the back of a 3-2 success over Elche; Jose Mourinho's side were actually close to being held to a 2-2 draw before Carlos Espi came up with a stoppage-time winner for the capital giants.

Los Blancos have been beaten this season, going down 1-0 to Real Betis at the start of September, but the response to that contest has been impressive, beating Inter Milan in the Champions League before recording successive victories over Rayo Vallecano and Elche in the league.

Real Madrid are second in the La Liga table on 15 points, three points behind the leaders Barcelona, demonstrating the importance of this contest.

Mourinho's team will face Atletico and Villarreal either side of the international break before resuming their Champions League campaign away to Roma on October 14.

Real Madrid are not quite operating at full flow this season, but they are still in touch with Barcelona, and Los Blancos will be aiming to beat Atletico for the 126th time in their history this weekend.

Atletico Madrid La Liga form:

Atletico Madrid form (all competitions):

Real Madrid La Liga form:

Real Madrid form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla / Pressinphoto

Atletico will have to make late checks on Julian Alvarez (muscle), Pablo Barrios (muscle) and Alexander Sorloth (muscle) for Sunday's Madrid derby.

Alvarez has missed Atletico's last two matches with a muscular issue, and while a spot on the bench is possible, it is unlikely that the Argentina international will start.

Jonathan David was on the scoresheet against Osasuna last time out and should continue in the side, while Lee Kang-in and Alex Baena are again in line for starts here.

As for Real Madrid, Eder Militao (muscle), Rodrygo (knee) and Ferland Mendy (hip) are again unavailable for selection, but the visitors are otherwise in strong shape.

Denzel Dumfries is expected to return in place of Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, while Jude Bellingham will also be back in the side for this match.

Bernardo Silva is pushing to be introduced, but it is expected that Mourinho will go with Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde in the middle of the midfield.

Vinicius Junior has only scored once for Real Madrid this season, but the Brazil international will again feature in the starting team.

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Llorente, Romero, Le Normand, Grimaldo; Lee, Koke, Cardoso, Baena; David, Lookman

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Tchouameni; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe

We say: Atletico Madrid 1-2 Real Madrid

This is a really tough match to call, and it would not be a surprise to see the points shared. However, we just have a feeling that Real Madrid will shade a close contest this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.