Mourinho's Real Madrid record vs Atletico and Barcelona revealed ahead of Sunday's Madrid Derby

Real Madrid face Atletico Madrid on Sunday afternoon in the seventh round of La Liga, with kick-off set for 3.15pm at the Santiago Bernabeu. The match marks the first Madrid Derby of the 2026-27 campaign.

Jose Mourinho, back in the Real Madrid dugout after an absence of 13 years, renews acquaintance with Diego Simeone, the Argentine who has managed Atletico Madrid since 2011. The pair have history, and Sunday's encounter brings together two of the most experienced coaches in this particular fixture.

Mourinho's record against Atletico Madrid

© Iconsport / Marca

According to statistics compiled by O Gol, Mourinho faced Atletico Madrid nine times as Real Madrid manager between 2010 and 2013, across La Liga and the Copa del Rey. He won eight and lost just one.

The first encounter came on 7 November 2010 in a La Liga fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu, which Real Madrid won 2-0. The only defeat during Mourinho's first spell came on 17 May 2013, also at the Santiago Bernabeu, when Atletico Madrid beat Real Madrid 2-1 after extra time in the Copa del Rey final to claim the trophy.

Full results from Mourinho's first Real Madrid spell against Atletico Madrid:

Real Madrid 2-0 Atletico de Madrid — La Liga

Atletico de Madrid 0-1 Real Madrid — La Liga

Real Madrid 3-1 Atletico de Madrid — Copa del Rey

Atletico de Madrid 1-2 Real Madrid — Copa del Rey

Real Madrid 4-1 Atletico de Madrid — La Liga

Atletico de Madrid 1-4 Real Madrid — La Liga

Real Madrid 2-0 Atletico de Madrid — La Liga

Atletico de Madrid 1-2 Real Madrid — La Liga

Real Madrid 1-2 Atletico de Madrid — Copa del Rey Final (a.e.t.)

Mourinho's record against Barcelona

© Imago / Alterphotos

Mourinho also carries significant experience from Clasico encounters. Between the 2010-11 and 2012-13 campaigns, Real Madrid and Barcelona met 17 times across La Liga, the Copa del Rey, the Champions League and the Supercopa de Espana. The record is remarkably balanced: five Real Madrid wins, six draws and six defeats.

The first Clasico under Mourinho ended in a heavy 5-0 defeat at the Nou Camp on 29 November 2010, a result that fundamentally shaped his approach to the fixture and intensified the famous rivalry with Pep Guardiola. The final Clasico of Mourinho's first spell, on 2 March 2013 at the Bernabeu, ended in a 2-1 Real Madrid victory.

Among the defining moments was the Copa del Rey final on 20 April 2011, when Real Madrid beat Barcelona 1-0 after extra time to claim the trophy.

Days later, the sides met in the Champions League semi-finals. Barcelona won the first leg 2-0 at the Bernabeu, and a 1-1 draw at the Nou Camp sent the Catalans to the final. That summer, the clubs met again in the Supercopa de Espana, with Barcelona winning 5-4 on aggregate.

Full results from Mourinho's first Real Madrid spell against Barcelona: